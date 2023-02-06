Industries

RSAWeb hit by sophisticated cyberattack

6 Feb 2023
Rudy van Staden, CEO of internet service provider RSAWeb, has said in a letter written to the company's customers on 5 February that the cause of its service disruption last week was due to a cyberattack.
Source:
Source: Pexels

On 1 February RSAWeb services were down nationwide for a few hours and some of its customers experienced intermittent connectivity over the last few days after the attack.

"In the early hours of Wednesday, 1 February, RSAWeb was the target of a highly sophisticated cyberattack. On discovery, steps were immediately taken to contain and secure our systems. Our teams have been working tirelessly to restore services to all our customers, and to determine the cause of this malicious attack," said Van Staden.

He further explained that RSAWeb was targeted by an 'extremely capable and devious threat actor', and said that the attack was part of a campaign that has victimised many other businesses both in South Africa and globally.

Data compromised?

"We do not currently believe that any customer or employee data was accessed or misused as a result of this malicious attack. The relevant authorities have been informed and we have also engaged independent professional cybersecurity advisors," Van Staden said.

The CEO confirmed that its services have been restored to all its fibre to the home, fibre to the business, Voip, ADSL, and mobile APN customers that were affected.

