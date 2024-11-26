Octotel supports Movember: Raising men’s health awareness and connecting beyond fibre

The campaign kicked off on November 1st with a clean-shave event at Octotel’s new head office. Barber chairs, provided by The Medallion Barbershop, were set up for employees to receive fresh shaves as they prepared to grow their Movember mustaches. The initiative not only highlights the importance of men’s health but also strengthens camaraderie within the organization, creating a unified effort for a vital cause.

Shabier Benhalee, owner of The Medallion Barbershop, preps an Octotel employee with a clean shave to launch theOctotel Groom for Good campaign.

Trevor Van Zyl, CEO of Octotel, shared his pride in the company’s commitment to social responsibility, saying, “At Octotel, we’re passionate about connecting communities – not just through fibre, but through meaningful initiatives that make a difference. Supporting men’s health during Movember aligns with our vision of fostering well-being in the communities we serve. We’re excited to help raise awareness, spark conversations, and encourage action to address these critical issues.”

The campaign emphasises the value of local collaboration, with The Medallion Barbershop playing a pivotal role. Shabier Benhalee, owner of The Medallion Barbershop, expressed his enthusiasm, “Partnering with Octotel on the ‘Groom for Good’ campaign is an incredible opportunity for our business to contribute to an essential cause. Men’s health is often overlooked, and we’re proud to help drive awareness and encourage men across Cape Town to take charge of their well-being.”

The “Octotel Movolution” extends beyond the workplace, engaging customers and the broader community through weekly updates on social media. Octotel has encouraged the public to join the movement, grow their mustaches, and participate in conversations about mental wellness and healthy living.

This is Octotel’s year of action, and this initiative forms part of the company’s broader mission to demonstrate leadership in both business and social responsibility. By leveraging its platform, the fibre network operator seeks to inspire meaningful change and promote healthier lifestyles across the Western Cape.

