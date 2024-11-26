ICT Internet
    Octotel supports Movember: Raising men’s health awareness and connecting beyond fibre

    Issued by Octotel
    26 Nov 2024
    Octotel, South Africa’s top-rated fibre network provider in partnership with RSAWEB, has unveiled a company-wide initiative, “The Octotel Movolution: Groom for Good,” to raise awareness for critical men’s health issues during Movember. In partnership with The Medallion Barbershop, a renowned local business, Octotel has invited its employees and those of RSAWEB to embrace the Movember tradition by going clean-shaven and growing mustaches in support of mental health, prostate cancer, and other men’s health priorities.
    The campaign kicked off on November 1st with a clean-shave event at Octotel’s new head office. Barber chairs, provided by The Medallion Barbershop, were set up for employees to receive fresh shaves as they prepared to grow their Movember mustaches. The initiative not only highlights the importance of men’s health but also strengthens camaraderie within the organization, creating a unified effort for a vital cause.

    Shabier Benhalee, owner of The Medallion Barbershop, preps an Octotel employee with a clean shave to launch theOctotel Groom for Good campaign.
    Trevor Van Zyl, CEO of Octotel, shared his pride in the company’s commitment to social responsibility, saying, “At Octotel, we’re passionate about connecting communities – not just through fibre, but through meaningful initiatives that make a difference. Supporting men’s health during Movember aligns with our vision of fostering well-being in the communities we serve. We’re excited to help raise awareness, spark conversations, and encourage action to address these critical issues.”

    The campaign emphasises the value of local collaboration, with The Medallion Barbershop playing a pivotal role. Shabier Benhalee, owner of The Medallion Barbershop, expressed his enthusiasm, “Partnering with Octotel on the ‘Groom for Good’ campaign is an incredible opportunity for our business to contribute to an essential cause. Men’s health is often overlooked, and we’re proud to help drive awareness and encourage men across Cape Town to take charge of their well-being.”

    The “Octotel Movolution” extends beyond the workplace, engaging customers and the broader community through weekly updates on social media. Octotel has encouraged the public to join the movement, grow their mustaches, and participate in conversations about mental wellness and healthy living.

    This is Octotel’s year of action, and this initiative forms part of the company’s broader mission to demonstrate leadership in both business and social responsibility. By leveraging its platform, the fibre network operator seeks to inspire meaningful change and promote healthier lifestyles across the Western Cape.

    About Octotel

    Octotel is the Western Cape’s top-rated open-access fibre network operator, connecting over 370,000 homes and businesses with affordable, reliable high-speed internet. With a commitment to innovation, community upliftment, and exceptional customer service, Octotel continues to redefine connectivity and improve digital experiences. For more information, visit www.octotel.co.za.

    About RSAWEB

    RSAWEB is a leading South African internet service provider, offering innovative connectivity solutions for both home and business customers. With an extensive portfolio that includes Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH), Fibre-to-the-Business (FTTB), Cloud Hosting, and Mobile Data Management solutions, RSAWEB is dedicated to delivering seamless connectivity and exceptional customer experiences. As a company committed to social impact and technological advancement, RSAWEB continues to empower communities across South Africa. For more information, visit www.rsaweb.co.za.

    Let's do Biz