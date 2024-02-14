Introducing ‘Coding Culture’: A new podcast by Bet Software

Bet Software has launched Coding Culture, a podcast dedicated to the people behind the code driving the change in the world of software development.

Host of Coding Culture, Kgang Moloke, aims to capture the excitement and challenges of the tech journey.

With its smart, tech-inspired format, Coding Culture promises a conversational, witty, and refreshingly human take on what it really means to work in tech.

Hosted by tech pro and software delivery lead at Bet Software, Kgang Moloke, and featuring a rotating cast of software developers, software architects, software engineers, and tech thought leaders, each episode dives into the realities, challenges, and triumphs that shape modern tech.

“Our goal with Coding Culture is to pull back the curtain on the day-to-day adventures and misadventures in tech,” says Michael Collins, general manager of Bet Software. “We’re here to talk about coding, sure - but also to laugh about it, learn from it, and find out how we can create tech legacies along the way.”

Host, Kgang Moloke, adds: “Our mission is to engage the global tech community, sharing stories that inspire, inform, and help define the future of software. We want to provide an engaging lens on the latest industry insights, as well as leave viewers with actionable takeaways for navigating this vibrant field that fuels innovation.”

Viewers can expect:

AI to blockchain, deep dives into the technologies transforming industries.



Stories from developers on the front lines of debugging and deploying.



How trends, collaboration and workplace dynamics intersect with innovation.



Tackling industry myths.



Honest discussions on finding your path, staying healthy in a fast-paced environment, and advice for building, evolving, and sustaining a fulfilling career in tech.



Interviews with experts that reveal the future of tech.

Watch the first episode here. New episodes of Coding Culture will be available monthly on YouTube - for tech enthusiasts who live at the intersection of technology and creativity.



