10 Steps to securing an unforgettable domain name

Step 1: Define your website’s purpose and audience

Start by understanding your website's purpose and target market. Whether it’s a business site, personal blog, or portfolio, your domain name should align with your goals. For example, if you’re focusing on a specific industry or region, ensure your domain reflects that connection.

Step 2: Get creative with Domains.co.za's AI domain name generator

Brainstorming can be challenging, so let our AI Domain Name Generator help you find creative and unique options. This tool can spark ideas and even allow you to register your favorite name instantly. It’s a free service designed to make finding the perfect domain easier for you.

Step 3: Keep it short and simple

While short domain names can be rare, they remain easier to spell, pronounce, and remember. A longer name isn’t a deal breaker if it’s clear and memorable, such as “thebluelagoon.co.za.” Avoid hyphens and numbers to minimise confusion.

Step 4: Use keywords wisely

Incorporate keywords relevant to your industry or business. This can boost search engine visibility and clearly convey your website’s purpose. For example, a plumber could opt for “cityplumbing.joburg” or “fixleaks.co.za".

Step 5: Choose the right TLD

Your domain extension (.com, .co.za, .africa) matters. For global appeal, .com is widely recognised, while country-specific extensions like .co.za or .durban are excellent for local businesses. Industry-specific TLDs such as .tech or .store can also enhance branding.

Step 6: Focus on brandability

Your domain name should not only look good but sound good too. Say it aloud – does it roll off the tongue? A catchy, brandable name can resonate with your audience and reinforce your business identity.

Step 7: Check for trademarks

Before falling in love with a domain, ensure it doesn’t infringe on existing trademarks. Legal disputes can force you to relinquish a domain, so research thoroughly to protect your investment.

Step 8: Plan for growth

Your domain name should allow room for expansion. Avoid overly specific names that may limit your business in the future. Think broadly to accommodate potential new products, services, or markets.

Step 9: Align with social media handles

Consistency is key. Check if your desired domain name is available as a social media handle. Matching your website and social profiles makes it easier for customers to find and connect with your brand.

Step 10: Act quickly – register now

Great domain names are snapped up quickly. When you find the one you love, don’t hesitate – register it immediately. Consider securing multiple TLDs or variations to protect your brand from competitors and imitators.

Ready to secure your perfect name? Start your search today with Domains.co.za.



