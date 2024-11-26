Cisco plays its AI cards to stay in the cloud-first solutions game

Cisco, fabled leader in networking hardware, is rapidly evolving to meet the demands of a cyber environment increasingly driven by cloud-first strategies. Abhishek Kumar, CISO Advisory for Cisco EMEA, shared insights with Bizcommunity into how the company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions to stay ahead in the cybersecurity space.

According to him, Cisco is embracing a platform-centric approach to cybersecurity, reflecting a broader industry shift towards simplifying vendor landscapes.

“Platform is the way forward, in my view,” he says, referencing Cisco’s efforts to integrate its offerings into cohesive solutions.

This strategy is aimed at meeting customer demands for fewer, more comprehensive platforms.

“CXOs want to reduce the number of vendors they deal with, from 45 or 55 to at least a handful, less than 10,” he clarifies.

“There could be some silo projects that you might need still, right? The platform cannot deal with that,” says Kumar, acknowledging the challenges.

Cisco’s acquisitions signal its intent to bridge these gaps and strengthen its security platform.

Leveraging AI for security

AI is now a cornerstone of the tech giant’s security offerings, helping customers identify threats and vulnerabilities with precision.

Kumar points to Cisco’s early adoption of AI in tools like Lancope, acquired in 2013, which uses traffic analysis to detect anomalies.

"If someone is downloading gigabits of files at three AM on a Sunday, it is abnormal. That is AI," he explained.

"No human is sitting and looking at it. It’s all AI, and we’ve been doing that for years."

Cisco showed its AI focussed hand with other recent acquisitions, including Robust Intelligence and Deeper Insights AI.

Robust Intelligence, acquired in August 2024, enhances the company’s ability to protect AI models throughout their lifecycle, addressing industry and regulatory requirements.

Security is what carries forward after you do your basics.

Additionally, Deeper Insights AI will strengthen its CX capabilities, helping the company design and implementing AI solutions for enterprise use cases, and expanding Cisco's technology footprint and engineering talent.

From enterprise to SME

Kumar recognizes the growing importance of the SME market and the need for affordable security solutions.

He suggests that Cisco's Networking Academy could play a role in delivering the company's message to this segment.

In a world where many organisations are transitioning to the cloud, the strategy is to address the complexities of hybrid environments.

"Seventy percent of customers are in that bracket," said Kumar, referring to organisations managing both legacy infrastructure and modern cloud systems.

To meet these needs, Cisco is acquiring companies like DeepFactor, which specialises in cloud-native application security.

Regionally, Cisco is also expanding its cloud infrastructure to markets like Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Middle East to capitalise on the emerging market.

Partner ecosystem is still pivotal

Success also hinges on its partner ecosystem and educational initiatives to grow the customer base.

"The partner community is bread and butter," Kumar said, pointing to collaborations with companies like Accenture.

These partnerships allow Cisco to deliver its solutions at scale.

The company is also enhancing its Networking Academy to address future workforce demands.

“The Networking Academy was an amazing platform, but you need to build on top of it,” Kumar notes.

This focus ensures that organisations of all sizes, including SMEs, can access affordable and scalable cybersecurity solutions.

Chasing the cloud-first future

With AI innovation, strategic acquisitions, and a commitment to addressing both legacy and cloud-native needs, Cisco is positioning itself as a leader in the cybersecurity space.

“It’s just about constructing the right messaging and taking it to the market,” Kumar concludes, reflecting on Cisco’s readiness to navigate the challenges of a cloud-first world.

These developments signal a new chapter for Cisco, blending its traditional networking expertise with modern AI and platform-centric solutions.