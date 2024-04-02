Education Primary & Secondary Education
Primary & Secondary Education

    BET Software honours educators on World Teachers' Day

    Issued by BET Software
    8 Oct 2024
    This World Teachers’ Day, BET Software celebrated the contributions of ICT educators. Established by Unesco in 1994, the day recognises the role teachers play in shaping young minds. This year, the day focused on the theme "Valuing teacher voices: Towards a new social contract for education”.
    The BET Software team showed support for educators on World Teachers’ Day.
    The BET Software team showed support for educators on World Teachers’ Day.

    To highlight the importance of investing in educators who inspire students, BET Software spent the day with the remarkable teachers at two of its long-standing beneficiary schools – Open Air School in Glenwood and Velabahleke High School in Umlazi, Durban. Over the years, BET Software has provided tech equipment for learners at these top-performing schools in order to champion educational equity.

    Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the role of teachers is more vital than ever: “Teachers nurture curiosity, resilience, and creativity in learners. We also acknowledge that their efforts extend beyond the classroom because they also touch the lives of families and entire communities. We express our deepest gratitude for their unwavering dedication. Happy World Teachers' Day,” he said.

    BET Software
    BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
