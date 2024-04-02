Subscribe & Follow
BET Software honours educators on World Teachers' Day
To highlight the importance of investing in educators who inspire students, BET Software spent the day with the remarkable teachers at two of its long-standing beneficiary schools – Open Air School in Glenwood and Velabahleke High School in Umlazi, Durban. Over the years, BET Software has provided tech equipment for learners at these top-performing schools in order to champion educational equity.
Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the role of teachers is more vital than ever: “Teachers nurture curiosity, resilience, and creativity in learners. We also acknowledge that their efforts extend beyond the classroom because they also touch the lives of families and entire communities. We express our deepest gratitude for their unwavering dedication. Happy World Teachers' Day,” he said.
