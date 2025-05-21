125,000 connections and counting: Octotel leads the way in Western Cape fibre connectivity

Octotel, the Western Cape’s largest open-access fibre network operator (FNO), proudly announces a significant milestone, having over 125,000 homes and businesses now connected to its high-speed fibre network. This achievement highlights Octotel’s commitment to delivering world-class connectivity and affirms its status as the region’s preferred fibre partner.

What began as a bold vision to transform the digital landscape in the Western Cape has evolved into a reality for thousands of residents and business owners. Octotel’s growing network now powers remote work, online learning, digital innovation, and economic opportunity across the province.

“This milestone is more than a number – it’s a reflection of the trust our customers place in us,” says Trevor van Zyl, CEO of Octotel. “In an increasingly connected world, reliable internet is essential. We’ve built a network that people can count on, and we remain focused on expanding our footprint to serve even more communities.”

Despite challenging economic conditions, Octotel has continued to invest in infrastructure and innovation. The result is a network renowned for reliability, affordability, and resilience – even during load shedding. With unmatched uptime and performance, Octotel enables customers to stay connected when it matters most.

Octotel’s fibre is more than just fast internet – it’s a platform for growth. From small businesses reaching new markets to students accessing digital classrooms, Octotel’s impact reaches deep into the daily lives of South Africans.

“The need for dependable fibre is rapidly evolving,” adds Van Zyl. “We’ve seen firsthand how connectivity transforms lives. That’s why we work hand-in-hand with our ISP partners to ensure our service remains both premium and accessible.”

Octotel CEO, Trevor van Zyl, reflects on the company’s journey to 125K connections and shares what’s next for the Western Cape’s most trusted fibre network

Octotel is also proud to be among the top-performing FNOs in South Africa as rated by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA). For the second year in a row, Octotel has been officially ranked the number one fibre network operator in the country – an honour that reflects the trust and confidence ISPs continue to place in the brand.

According to the latest national ISP FNO survey, Octotel earned the highest scores across five critical categories: Support (7.5), Communication (7.8), Business Processes (7.3), Software Systems (7.9), and Likelihood of Being Recommended to Other ISPs. This back-to-back recognition reaffirms Octotel’s commitment to service excellence, innovation, and building strong, collaborative relationships within the industry.

As a locally owned and operated company, Octotel brings a uniquely community-focused approach to connectivity. Unlike national corporations, Octotel is deeply rooted in the Western Cape, with a strong understanding of the region’s needs and a commitment to meeting them.

Looking ahead, Octotel is already expanding into new suburbs, townships, and commercial zones, laying the groundwork for its next growth phase. With continued investment in cutting-edge infrastructure and customer-first innovation, the company aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fibre connectivity.

The Octotel tech team is on the frontlines, ensuring that our fibre network delivers exceptional performance and reliability to our customers across the Western Cape

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re far from finished,” Van Zyl concludes. "Our sights are already set on the next major milestone. Over the next year, we’ll be rolling out innovative new products, further strengthening our network, and ensuring our service remains best-in-class. We want Octotel to be the household name that people trust – not just today, but for years to come."

Octotel extends its gratitude to its customers, ISP partners, and dedicated team for making this achievement possible. With 125,000 connections and counting, Octotel remains at the forefront of the Western Cape’s fibre revolution – bringing fast, reliable internet to more people, more businesses, and more communities every day.

Here’s to the next milestone – because Octotel is just getting started.

About Octotel

Octotel is the Western Cape’s leading open-access fibre network operator, providing fast, reliable, and affordable fibre internet to residential and business users. With a strong focus on quality service, community upliftment, and network expansion, Octotel is redefining digital access in the province.

To learn more, visit www.octotel.co.za or follow us on social media for updates.



