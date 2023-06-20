Octotel and Heart FM join forces to bring free fibre to SOS Children’s Villages in Cape Town

This collaboration affirms Octotel’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion, especially within underserved communities. By offering free and reliable internet access, Octotel empowers SOS Children’s Villages to enhance educational opportunities, counseling services, and personal development programs for orphaned and vulnerable children.

Carly Haydricks, corporate social responsibility team leader at Octotel, expressed the significance of this initiative, stating that, “Connecting SOS Children’s Villages aligns with our mission to uplift communities through technology. Fibre connectivity opens doors to educational resources, digital tools, and essential online services, significantly supporting the learning and counseling needs of the Village. This partnership reflects our belief in using technology to transform lives and strengthen communities.”

The internet connection has already transformed the village’s therapeutic space, where children process trauma and build resilience. Zama Mbele, Cape Town director at SOS Children’s Villages, shared, “Octotel’s fibre connectivity is fundamental to our therapeutic services. Reliable internet empowers our social workers to conduct uninterrupted therapy sessions and enables children to access critical online resources, mentorships, and learning tools. This partnership has redefined how we care for and uplift the children in our Village.”

This initiative forms part of Heart FM’s annual 16 Days for Youth campaign, which supports organizations dedicated to empowering young people across Cape Town. Heart FM’s Ashley Petersen remarked, “16 Days for Youth is about creating brighter futures for our youth. By collaborating with Octotel to provide free internet to SOS Children’s Villages, we’re helping bridge the digital divide and offering these children opportunities for education, entertainment, and growth.”

The impact of this partnership extends beyond the Cape Town branch, inspiring other SOS Children’s Villages across South Africa to explore similar collaborations. Mbele added, “This initiative demonstrates the transformative power of partnerships in supporting vulnerable communities. We hope this serves as a model for more organisations to step forward and contribute to bridging the digital gap.”

The joint initiative from both companies highlights the power of collaboration in addressing societal needs and providing long-term solutions to bridge the digital divide in South Africa. It reinforces that technology and connectivity are essential tools in social development, with Octotel and Heart FM leading the charge in fostering a connected and empowered Cape Town.

About Octotel

Octotel stands as the top rated & leading open access network in the Western Cape, boasting an expansive reach that encompasses over 370,000 homes and businesses. The company’s commitment lies in providing high-quality fibre to the home (FTTH) and business (FTTB) connectivity, characterized by affordability and unmatched reliability.

With a focus on continuous network monitoring and exceptional customer service, Octotel aims to improve the digital experience for all its customers. For more information about the services the company offers, visit www.octotel.co.za.



