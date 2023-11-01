Rain presents the101 5G smart router

As the world becomes more connected, the wifi router has become one of the most important appliances in our homes, defining how we live and work.

But, while everything else in our homes has evolved to offer a range of designs to suit our tastes, routers have remained largely functional.

With the arrival of the101™, your home router can now take pride of place in your home, whether that’s on your counter or mounted on the window or wall. And with powerful AX3600 wifi and a touch screen display, your router has never been smarter.

Connect with colour

The101™ is the world’s best dressed router. When you order rainone™, you pick a set of two 101 skins™. With a choice of 10 colours, there’s a set to match every decor style.

The first collection is inspired by South Africa’s vibrant culture. Each is made from a unique, modern material. They’re free and easy to stick on and peel off.

Features at your fingertips:

Now with a touch screen display, the101™ 5G router can do smart new things.

Scan to connect: Simply scan to join your 5G home wifi, without having to type in long, complicated passwords.

Under the hood:

The101™ 5G smart router features the latest tech hardware.

Performance: the101 ™ features robust 4x4 MIMO AX3600 wifi, ensuring broader coverage and increased throughput for multiple users. It’s coupled with the advanced MediaTek T750 platform, boasting a 4 core ARM CA55 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB NAND storage. Enhanced by high-gain 4x4 antennas with expanded surface area, it delivers superior 5G signal strength and quality.

SIM built-in: the101™ features an internal SIM, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards.

Only on rainone:

The101™ 5G smart router is only available to new rainone™ customers. And it’s free-to-use.

With rainone™ you get unlimited 5G home wifi, plus free mobile every month for two phones and a free-to-use router. For only R595 a month. No contracts.

Order yours today at rain.co.za.