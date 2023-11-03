Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery

According to a recent Holiday Season Shopping Report 2023 conducted by Redseer Strategy Consultants, TikTok has the highest influence on purchase decisions among all digital media platforms, attracting users of all ages. Nearly 70% of local TikTok users plan to increase their spending during the festive period, driven by the discovery of new products and trends on the app.

TikTok is winning the battle for most influential social media app. Source: Lindsey Schutters

TikTok was also quick to point out that more than 60% of shoppers make immediate purchases after seeing something they like on the platform.

The South Africa-specific statistics indicate that TikTok is not only growing, but also regarded as a credible and trusted platform for users when they are making purchase decisions. TikTok says it now plays a significant role in influencing consumers throughout every part of the user journey: from search to discovery and purchase influence - and it increases during the holiday season.

A key finding was the growth in influence of content creators on users' purchase journey with 43% of the South African users discovering products through videos posted by creators on TikTok.

It's a content creator world

TikTok says that during the holiday season, creators' influence on purchases is high, with 48% of users wanting to find out more about a product after seeing it in creators’ content. Users reported that creators who make videos that portray real-life situations and show their firsthand experiences can influence and inspire them more when making a purchase decision.

Greg Bailie, global business solutions sales lead for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa.

Platform faithful users are also shown to cluster into communities or circles of influence – known as Toks or digital campfires – based on shared interests such as #BookTok or #BeautyTok. Communities are more powerful than followers because they engage with brands and with each other, making word of mouth scalable and peer reviews more trusted.

With a surge in retail, domestic travel, gifting and outdoor activities expected during the year-end holiday season, these insights represent a compelling reason for brands to harness TikTok as a critical marketing tool.

The sheer volume of engagement represents an unparalleled opportunity for brands to tap into cultural and social moments and garner real impact for their businesses.