Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery

TikTok was also quick to point out that more than 60% of shoppers make immediate purchases after seeing something they like on the platform.
The South Africa-specific statistics indicate that TikTok is not only growing, but also regarded as a credible and trusted platform for users when they are making purchase decisions. TikTok says it now plays a significant role in influencing consumers throughout every part of the user journey: from search to discovery and purchase influence - and it increases during the holiday season.
A key finding was the growth in influence of content creators on users' purchase journey with 43% of the South African users discovering products through videos posted by creators on TikTok.
TikTok says that during the holiday season, creators' influence on purchases is high, with 48% of users wanting to find out more about a product after seeing it in creators’ content. Users reported that creators who make videos that portray real-life situations and show their firsthand experiences can influence and inspire them more when making a purchase decision.
Platform faithful users are also shown to cluster into communities or circles of influence – known as Toks or digital campfires – based on shared interests such as #BookTok or #BeautyTok. Communities are more powerful than followers because they engage with brands and with each other, making word of mouth scalable and peer reviews more trusted.
With a surge in retail, domestic travel, gifting and outdoor activities expected during the year-end holiday season, these insights represent a compelling reason for brands to harness TikTok as a critical marketing tool.
The sheer volume of engagement represents an unparalleled opportunity for brands to tap into cultural and social moments and garner real impact for their businesses.