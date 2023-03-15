Industries

Africa


Bolt to develop e-learning project at Limpopo girls school

15 Mar 2023
Bolt has announced its recent partnership with South African-based crowdfunding organisation, Chelo App to develop the Motse Maria Girls High School e-learning project by equipping their classrooms with tech equipment as well as revamping their science lab.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

A recent study by The World Bank stated that women account for less than a third of the world's workforce in technology-related fields. Women hold 28% of all jobs in computer and mathematical occupations and 15.9% in engineering and architecture occupations.

The donation to the school will ensure that there are interactive screens for the young minds to explore the world of information that exists on the internet, and science lab renovation to perform experiments.

The announcement comes after the company recently shared that it would invest in Africa.

Takura Malaba, Bolt, regional manager - East and Southern Africa, says: "As a technology company, we believe in empowering young people, especially women, to open them up to the possibilities in the tech space. We are excited to make a difference in our communities as part of our commitment to investing in the African continent.

"While our vision has always been to support the creation and building of cities for people, and not cars, we see this extending even further to contribute to local communities by bringing technology to them to improve their lives."

