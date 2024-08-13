Women's Month
Bolt offers 10,000 free trips to women-owned businesses this August

13 Aug 2024
13 Aug 2024
Bolt has introduced the #BoltRoadToEqual initiative to support women-owned businesses this Women's Month.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Throughout August, Bolt will provide 10,000 free rides to the value of R50 to women-owned establishments across South Africa, celebrating the contributions of women in our society and promoting gender equality.

This initiative underscores Bolt’s commitment to gender equality by supporting women-led businesses and ensuring equal earning opportunities for women. By providing free rides to women-owned establishments, Bolt aims to create greater visibility and support for these businesses, fostering an environment where women can thrive.

Empowerment is at the heart of Bolt's mission. Bolt is dedicated to supporting female drivers and women-led businesses within its platform. This initiative is a testament to Bolt’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for women in the mobility sector by championing women entrepreneurs and drivers striving towards a more inclusive and equitable industry.

How it works:
1. Open the Promotions tab in your Bolt app
2. Click on the Enter promo code;
3. Type in the code Mbokhoto68 and press the Apply button.

"We are proud to celebrate Women's Month by supporting women-owned establishments and honouring the incredible women who have shaped our history. This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women. By providing free rides to women-owned businesses, we hope to create lasting impact and inspire future generations," said Sandra Buyole, regional PR manager at Bolt.

In Johannesburg, customers can request rides to Constitution Hill and Yococo. In Cape Town, highlighted establishments include Iziko Museum, The Artery, Riverine Rabbit, Theonista, and Sugarbird Gin. In Durban, customers can visit Amazwi Abesifazane, The Chefs’ Table, and Culinary Table.

