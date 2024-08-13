Tech and Tourism Conference unveils TechTour Pitch Den for innovative travel solutions

In February 2025, the Tech and Tourism Conference will launch the TechTour Pitch Den, a new platform for presenting innovative tech solutions for the travel industry, aimed at fostering collaboration among experts, investors, and stakeholders.

The TechTour Pitch Den offers a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to present their game-changing ideas that have the potential to redefine how we experience travel. From streamlining booking processes to enhancing sustainability and creating unforgettable travel experiences, the Pitch Den seeks visionary solutions that push boundaries and set new industry standards.

Fostering innovation in travel technology

"The introduction of TechTour Pitch Den marks a significant expansion for the Tech and Tourism Conference, underscoring our commitment to fostering innovation in travel technology," says Carmen Davids, Tech and Tourism Conference co-founder. "We invite innovators passionate about travel technology—whether they have an innovative app, cutting-edge device or unique concept—to step forward and make a lasting impact."

The event will feature a panel of esteemed judges representing various sectors crucial to the success of innovative ideas in technology and tourism. Attendees can expect to engage with decision-makers from Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD), Travel Management Companies (TMCs), hospitality leaders, investors and professionals across the travel and tourism sector.

"TechTour Pitch Den goes beyond idea pitching; it’s about driving meaningful change in how we explore the world," adds Davids. "Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive invaluable feedback, secure funding and gain international exposure—critical elements for scaling their ventures and making a lasting impact."

How to apply

As part of the standard procedure, TechTour Pitch Den welcomes all applications and may reach out to potential candidates or they may apply directly. All submissions undergo thorough evaluation based on our application criteria. While we review each application meticulously, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The final selection hinges on various factors and the Producer’s decision is conclusive.

Eligibility criteria

The opportunity has specific eligibility criteria:

• Age Requirement: Applicants must be 35 years old or younger by the end of February 2025.

• Citizenship/Residency: Applicants must be either a South African Citizen or a Resident.

• Proof of Residence: Applicants need to submit proof of their residence, such as utility bills or official letters confirming their current address.

• Proposal Submission: Applicants must include a proposal outlining their intentions, ideas or plans related to the opportunity being applied for.

"The TechTour Pitch Den is proud to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the technology and tourism industries, providing them with mentorship, resources and networking opportunities to thrive in a competitive market. The event aims to encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing and sustainable innovation that benefits both businesses and travellers worldwide," concludes Davids.

For more information on how to participate or attend TechTour Pitch Den, visit https://pitchden.techandtourism.co.za/.