Satsa announces Rachel Nxele as vice chairperson

Rachel Nxele has been appointed as the new vice chairperson of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa), succeeding Rob Hetem. Nxele, who is the director of Sandringham Private Game Reserve and Satsa's Responsible Tourism Chair, brings a wealth of experience to the role, including her previous position as Director of People and Sustainability at Sabi Sabi.

Rachel Nxele, Vice Chairperson, Satsa

Oupa Pilane, chairperson of Satsa, expresses enthusiasm for the appointment: "Rachel brings a wealth of experience in the safari, local community, and tourism areas. It will be great to have a fresh perspective, and I look forward to her contribution to driving the association forward. I wish her well on her new journey."

David Frost, CEO of SATSA, shares Pilane’s enthusiasm and highlights Nxele’s strengths: “Rachel has been working very hard behind the scenes on several issues regarding sustainability amongst others. I have been impressed by the strong business acumen and the calmness she brings to tackling issues. I am looking forward to working closely with Rachel and Oupa.”

Frost pays tribute to Rob, who he says has ‘redefined the term ‘stalwart’. “Rob has seen SATSA through some adverse times, where we have been faced with unwarranted challenges. He has proven to be calm, yet engaged, and will be fondly remembered.”

Promoting tourism growth

Nxele says she is eager to continue Satsa's mission of promoting tourism growth and development in Southern Africa, while acknowledging her predecessor’s significant contributions. “Rob leaves behind massive shoes to fill, having actively built and redesigned the Access, Inclusivity and Diversity (AID) space, bringing it into focus for all Satsa members," she says. “What struck me, though, was Rob's commitment to 'making more space at the table' for those who want to play a role in South Africa's tourism sector.”

She outlines her priorities, stating, “I would like to continue to support the initiatives focusing on youth development, diversifying the voices at the table, and expanding community-based and collaborative development. I hope I can take these a step further by integrating responsible tourism as the golden thread woven through all we are and do as Satsa.”

Sustainable and experiential tourism

Nxele sees a significant opportunity for growth in leveraging sustainable and experiential tourism. “We need to capitalise on South Africa's rich biodiversity, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage to create authentic experiences that appeal to the growing number of environmentally conscious travellers," she explains.

Nxele is focused on increasing visitor safety: “If I could instantly solve one problem facing our tourism industry, it would be improving safety and security for locals and tourists alike. This would significantly boost South Africa's appeal, encouraging more travel and investment.”

She finds endless inspiration in the country she calls home: "The people, the love for our country and all my hopes for South Africa to recognise her greatness as a tourism destination of choice draw me in and fuel me.”