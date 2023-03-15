Bolt opens Driver Engagement Centre in Thornton, Cape Town

Bolt, the on-demand mobility platform, recently opened its second Driver Engagement Centre in Thornton, Cape Town.

Bolt Driver Engagement Centre in Cape Town. Image supplied

This move comes after extensive feedback from drivers, highlighting that in-person support is a critical need. Following the success of its Johannesburg-based centre, the Cape Town centre aims to provide drivers with face-to-face support to address their concerns and challenges, ensuring they feel valued and heard.

This new centre is part of Bolt’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its relationship with driver-partners. The centre will offer improved driver support, issue resolution, and assistance to new driver partners in getting on the road more quickly.

It will also serve as a Lost and Found centre where passengers can pick up items forgotten in Bolt vehicles during their rides.

Bolt’s senior operations manager, Simo Kalajdzic, said, “We remain committed to investing in our operations to provide enhanced support for our driver-partners, helping them thrive as they drive with Bolt.

Drivers are essential to our business, and their success is our priority. We are continuously working to improve their experience and ensure they can maximise their earnings. The new centre will also offer a range of training sessions designed to equip drivers with the skills and knowledge needed to excel while driving with Bolt.

These sessions will cover customer service best practices, optimising earnings, safety protocols, and vehicle maintenance tips.

Image supplied

By providing this comprehensive training, Bolt aims to ensure that drivers feel confident and supported and have the tools to enhance their overall performance and success on the platform, ultimately improving the passenger experience.”

Bolt’s approach to driver engagement goes beyond physical centres. Bolt regularly hosts engagement sessions (Booster days) in cities where these centres are not yet available. These sessions address drivers' concerns, remove any barriers they face as they drive and ensure they have the tools and knowledge to succeed on the platform.

Last year, Bolt opened its first Driver Engagement Centre in Johannesburg, which continues to offer dedicated support to drivers in Johannesburg. The company is proud to extend this initiative to Cape Town and plans to expand the network of centres nationwide.

Bolt hosted the first of many self-defence and safety training sessions for female drivers in Johannesburg during Women’s Month as part of its commitment to driver safety.

This initiative aims to equip female drivers with the skills to navigate the unique safety challenges faced on South African roads.

Bolt remains dedicated to supporting its driver-partners and will continue expanding these initiatives nationwide.