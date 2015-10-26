KLM: New flights to Cape Town and global destinations

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is proud to announce its enhanced schedule, catering to both business and leisure travelers. Running from Sunday, 27 October 2024, to Sunday, 30 March 2025, this season will offer customers the opportunity to explore 220 destinations worldwide.

Source: @KLM/X.

KLM will continue with its daily services to Johannesburg and Cape Town, two key South African destinations. However, from Tuesday, 17 December 2024, until the end of the European winter season, KLM will increase its capacity to Cape Town with two additional flights per week on Tuesdays and Sundays.

In addition to the current daily flights, Flight KL597/598, which arrives in Cape Town at 21:30 and departs at 23:20, KLM will introduce Flight KL595/596. This new service will arrive at 06:10 and depart at 08:05 on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

KLM’s global network spans 155 destinations, including 89 within Europe and 66 intercontinental routes. Recently, KLM added Portland as a new American destination.

In addition, the airline’s new A321neo aircraft is operational on select European routes, including Copenhagen, Berlin, and Stockholm. Premium Comfort class is also available on all Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.

Air France and KLM have also expanded their networks by adding six new destinations, including Manila.

With more direct flight options from Paris and Amsterdam, travel has never been more convenient. The airlines' complementary schedules with transatlantic partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic also provide travellers with even more seamless options across the Atlantic.

This enhanced European winter schedule offers travellers expanded routes and increased connectivity while ensuring comfort and convenience throughout their journeys.