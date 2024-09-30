SA's N4 corridor: driving tourism and economic recovery

The Trac N4 corridor, a crucial route that connects Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Mozambique, has always been important for trade and transportation. However, the N4 is more than a trade corridor – it’s also a vibrant hub of tourism and economic activities.

Source: Wikimedia Commons. Waterfall in Blyde River Canyon.

Managed by Trans African Concessions (Trac) and stretching from the east of Tshwane in Gauteng to the beautiful Port of Maputo, the Maputo Corridor not only facilitates business development and growth, but also unveils the region’s rich cultural and natural wonders.

As part of celebrating September as World Tourism Month, it is essential to recognise the Trac N4 as an important national treasure that deserves to be celebrated for its immense contributions to tourism in the region.

Tourism plays an important role in the South African economy and the SADC region in general. The N4 corridor helps to unlock untapped potential by connecting visitors to some of the country's most spectacular destinations.

"From the scenic hills of the Crocodile River to the vibrant Lowveld, and onward to Mozambique’s stunning coastline, the journey along the N4 is as much about discovery as it is about destination. The N4 is a critical enabler of tourism, supporting regional connectivity and supporting local economies,” says Alex van Niekerk, chief executive officer for the Trans African Concessions (Trac).

Van Niekerk says that the road’s impact extends far beyond tourism: “The N4 has become a catalyst for job creation, investment, and development across the regions it crosses. By facilitating easier access to key tourism sites, we are not only driving visitor numbers but also empowering local communities.”

Reviving local economies

With every kilometre travelled along the corridor, the economic ripple effects are felt in towns and villages, from accommodation providers to local businesses that depend on the tourism trade.

The latest figures from Statistics South Africa show that the tourism sector is making a powerful recovery after the impact of Covid-19. From January to March 2024, South Africa welcomed 2.4 million international visitors, marking a strong return as a leading tourist destination in Southern Africa.

Notably, 1.8 million of these visitors—75%—came from the African continent, highlighting the importance of regional economic ties.

As one of the key arterial roads in the country, the N4 corridor plays an important role in facilitating tourism growth and economic activities in general. Local communities and businesses along the N4 corridor are reaping the rewards of the growing tourism and hospitality sector.

With attractions like the breathtaking Blyde River Canyon, the scenic Panorama Route, and the iconic God’s Window drawing visitors - local eateries, craft markets, and guesthouses are enjoying increased foot traffic, providing vital support to their livelihoods. Additionally, the Kruger National Park is just a short drive away, further enhancing the region's appeal.

The N4 provides access to these stunning natural attractions, making it a popular choice for tourists exploring the beauty of the Mpumalanga region.

Supporting global tourism

As Van Niekerk says, the N4 corridor is not just a vital transport route; it is a lifeline for tourism and economic growth in South Africa. It enhances the travel experiences of tourists visiting the country.

“As Trac, we are therefore committed to ensuring that the N4 remains a well-maintained engineering masterpiece, enabling visitors to explore and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes and rich cultures of our country.

"With this commitment, we aim to support South Africa’s position as a premier destination for global travellers,” he says.