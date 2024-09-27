Subscribe & Follow
Safari365 unveils eco-friendly Victoria Falls & Botswana travel itinerary
This itinerary is designed for travellers who are passionate about experiencing the natural wonders of Victoria Falls and Botswana, while making a
positive impact on local communities and the environment.
This cost-effective itinerary is priced from $4,370 per person sharing and shows that meaningful travel doesn't need to be expensive and is within reach of all budgets.
A journey with purpose
This 10-day itinerary offers an immersive experience that combines the breathtaking beauty of Victoria Falls and Botswana’s pristine wilderness with responsible travel principles.
From sustainable accommodations to community-based tourism projects, travellers will have the opportunity to connect deeply with local cultures and support conservation efforts.
Safari365 has included lodges that prioritise sustainability and community upliftment:
- The Wallow Lodge: Solar-powered, plastic-free, and with an organic garden, The Wallow supports conservation education for 1,000 children annually. It contributes to local schools, clinics, and the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit.
- Wildtrack Safaris Eco Lodge: Powered entirely by solar energy, Wildtrack recycles water and supports local community projects, including a choir, while holding the highest eco-tourism rating.
- Mogothlo Safari Lodge: Completely off the grid, Mogothlo uses solar energy, an eco-friendly water-purification system, and partners with local communities to promote sustainable living.