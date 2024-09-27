Safari365 unveils eco-friendly Victoria Falls & Botswana travel itinerary

Safari365, known for creating personalised and tailor-made African safari experiences for travellers, has launched its new Victoria Falls and Botswana responsible-travel itinerary.

Source: Supplied.

This itinerary is designed for travellers who are passionate about experiencing the natural wonders of Victoria Falls and Botswana, while making a

positive impact on local communities and the environment.

This cost-effective itinerary is priced from $4,370 per person sharing and shows that meaningful travel doesn't need to be expensive and is within reach of all budgets.

A journey with purpose

This 10-day itinerary offers an immersive experience that combines the breathtaking beauty of Victoria Falls and Botswana’s pristine wilderness with responsible travel principles.

From sustainable accommodations to community-based tourism projects, travellers will have the opportunity to connect deeply with local cultures and support conservation efforts.

Safari365 has included lodges that prioritise sustainability and community upliftment: