Virgin Atlantic to open iconic clubhouse in Los Angeles

Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will open its iconic Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport early next year.

Source: Supplied.

The lounge, located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, will invite customers to relax and enjoy the airline’s premium, personalised experience before they board their flight to London and beyond.

The new clubhouse will be just minutes away from the Virgin Atlantic gates so they can soak up every moment in the space before boarding.

The clubhouse will feature Virgin Atlantic’s signature touches including an expansive bar and social area with table-service dining options, exclusive spaces - including a VIP booth dubbed ‘The Royal Box’ – and flexible seating areas in which to work, dine and connect.

The airline will pay homage to the City of Angels with local artwork and inspired mood lighting to give customers a taste of the California sunset as they wind down.

With night-time routines and carefully perfected pre-sleep rituals in mind, the space is designed to optimise customers’ circadian rhythms and encourage mindfulness and relaxation, setting them up for a restful flight.

Travellers can stay connected with wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and plenty of power outlets throughout, including at the bar and in private pods where they can take calls or finish emails in a peaceful setting.

Refresh, relax, rejuvenate

In addition to spaces to relax, work and dine, the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse will offer showers and changing facilities to those wishing to freshen up before continuing to their destination.

As with the airline’s award-winning London Heathrow Clubhouse, the expansive cocktail bar’s in-house mixologists will be shaking up customer favourites, including its signature drink, the Virgin Redhead.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented, “We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning clubhouse to the vibrant, entertainment capital Los Angeles, where we know business and leisure travellers alike will enjoy our experience before their flight across the pond.

"Our latest clubhouse will have something special for every customer, from signature dishes to British designer finishes, plus some fun surprises you’d only expect from Virgin Atlantic. And we know our amazing teams will bring the experience to life brilliantly.”

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses have won many accolades including the 2024 Best Business Class Lounge in Europe from the Skytrax World Airline Awards and Best Airport Lounge from the Newsweek Reader’s Choice Awards.

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse will be open daily.