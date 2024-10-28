Virgin Atlantic returns to CPT with extended seasonal service

Virgin Atlantic has launched its seasonal Cape Town to London Heathrow route, effective 27 October 2024, offering passengers a direct connection between these cities.

Source: Supplied

The service allows travellers to experience Cape Town's scenic beauty and London’s vibrant city life.

This seasonal route joins Virgin Atlantic's existing Johannesburg-London flights, further enhancing connectivity between South Africa and the United Kingdom. The VS478 flight departs Heathrow at 7.15pm, arriving in Cape Town at 7:50am the following day, while the return flight, VS479, departs Cape Town at 10am, landing at Heathrow at 7.55pm.

The Cape Town flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Season extended through April 2025

In response to high demand, the season for Virgin Atlantic’s Cape Town to London route has been extended to the end of April 2025, adding over 80,000 additional seats on this popular route. Catering to both business travellers and those seeking a premium leisure experience, the Cape Town to London flights offer a full onboard service across all cabins, with complimentary food, drinks, and over 300 hours of entertainment, including films, TV, and music channels.

This extension ensures even more travellers can experience Virgin Atlantic's award-winning service and the seamless connection between these two global destinations. Don’t miss your chance to fly with us and explore all that this route has to offer.

Simplifying travel between SA and the UK

Marc Harding, country manager for South Africa at Virgin Atlantic comments: "I couldn’t be more excited about the return of our much-loved Cape Town to London route for the 2024/2025 season! This route has always been a favourite among our customers, and I’m thrilled we can once again make travel between South Africa and the United Kingdom even easier—whether for business, leisure, or both.

"Not only does this service open the door to seamless connections via Heathrow to Europe and North America, but it also provides a crucial boost in cargo capacity, ensuring the efficient transportation of essential goods between South Africa, the UK, and beyond.

"In response to incredible demand—especially during the Easter holidays—we’ve extended the season through to the end of April 2025, offering more opportunities for our customers to enjoy Virgin Atlantic’s world-class service. It’s going to be an unforgettable season, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone on board!"