Bolt opens driver engagement centre in Johannesburg

To enhance its driver relations and address driver concerns, the on-demand mobility platform, Bolt has launched a driver engagement centre in Johannesburg. The driver engagement centre is located in Randburg and will be accessed on an appointment basis to ensure seamless and effective management of driver issues.

Source: Supplied

Launching the engagement centre enhances the quality of benefits, including improved driver support, effective communication channels, training opportunities, community building, issue resolution, driver appreciation, and positive branding.

Additionally, the centre will also serve as a Lost and Found centre where passengers can pick up their personal items forgotten in Bolt vehicles during their rides.

Takura Malaba, regional manager, of East and Southern Africa, says: "This announcement is part of the commitment we made earlier this year to invest €500m in our operations over the next two years to expand and provide better support to our services in Africa. Drivers are at the core of our business, and we want to see them succeed and grow their earnings.

"To further this commitment, we are also recruiting for a community specialist in South Africa who will have the exciting role of coordinating and executing driver engagement programmes in collaboration with the local operations teams across all our driver engagement channels."

Earlier this year, Bolt partnered with the Automobile Association (AA), which provides drivers with access to an emergency response service integrated into the app.