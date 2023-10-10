Industries

Spar introduces 'green fleet' for sustainable online deliveries

10 Oct 2023
The Spar Group has begun roll-out of its electric vehicle fleet for deliveries ordered via online shopping platform, Spar2U. The extensive rollout, which follows a successful pilot-phase implemented in March this year, reinforces The Spar Group's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability in the retail sector.
Image supplied
Image supplied

In partnership with Inhance Supply Chain Solutions and SkyNet, The Spar Group is replacing 65 of its conventional fuel-powered bikes with energy-efficient vehicles. This transition is projected to save over 212.4 tons of tailpipe carbon emissions annually, making a significant contribution to the company's sustainability goals which includes achieving net-zero emissions across all operations by 2050.

The initial deployment of vehicles has already commenced in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Lowveld and features two-seater, 300kg load capacity 4-wheeler City Vans, 53 electric motorcycles with an 80kg load capacity, and 12 three-wheel motorcycles with a 200kg load capacity.

“At Spar, we are dedicated to minimising our environmental impact while positively contributing to the well-being of our social and natural ecosystems, and we are excited to be extending our commitment to sustainability to our delivery vehicles," says Blake Raubenheimer, executive: Omnichannel at The Spar Group. “Our goal is to achieve a 50% Spar2U green fleet by 2025, not only enhancing our nationwide availability but also delivering a greater positive environmental impact”.

Image supplied. This year for the first time, local FMCG e-commerce growth specifically is expected to outstrip total e-commerce growth
Can local FMCG e-commerce still deliver?

14 Jul 2023

"Since the launch of Spar2U earlier this year, we have successfully conducted proof-of-concept trials, validating the viability and efficiency of our electric vehicle solution. To power our vehicles, we diligently source electricity from renewable sources, including solar, guaranteeing a reliable and sustainable energy supply while reducing environmental harm,” continues Raubenheimer.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we take pride in being at the forefront of green logistics in South Africa. Our goal is to become a climate-resilient group, creating genuine shared value and driving societal change for future generations. To achieve this, we are dedicated to reducing our carbon and water footprints, practicing responsible procurement, and protecting natural resources. This is just the next step, there’s still a long way to go,” concludes Raubenheimer.

