It's dry, but you can't drink it

Savanna x Wanda Lephoto 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel raises R200,000 for GreenUp

In March this year, Savanna Premium Cider partnered with local fashion superstar Wanda Lephoto to introduce some dryness to an ever-wetter world, a limited-edition fashion collection of Savanna 'Dry Goods,' waterproof apparel for a world underwater, available for sale to persons over the age of 18.

This premium, sustainably produced range went beyond the aesthetics of ‘cool’ and made a meaningful statement about sustainability by creating awareness on the inevitability of climate change. As the ultimate dry brand, it only makes sense that Savanna would bring you a clothing range that would allow you to stay dripping and dry in a world of rising sea levels, melting icebergs, and unpredictable weather.

All the profits from the 'Dry Goods' premium waterproof apparel range collaboration between Savanna and Wanda Lephoto were donated to GreenUp, a leading organisation focused on circular economy, environmental education, and community resilience. The donation handover occurred on 29 September at Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant, a Savanna Lighthouse Outlet in Soweto. The GreenUp partners, Heineken Beverages stakeholders, media, and friends of the brand were in attendance.

In picture from left to right, Bongani Semenya, Heineken Beverages corporate events specialist; Isaac Sikhakhane, founder of Livelihood Horizon NPO; Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager at Savanna Premium Cider; and Zanele Makoko from Greenway Africa/GreenUp

