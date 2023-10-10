Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


It's dry, but you can't drink it

10 Oct 2023
Issued by: Distell

Savanna x Wanda Lephoto 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel raises R200,000 for GreenUp

In March this year, Savanna Premium Cider partnered with local fashion superstar Wanda Lephoto to introduce some dryness to an ever-wetter world, a limited-edition fashion collection of Savanna 'Dry Goods,' waterproof apparel for a world underwater, available for sale to persons over the age of 18.

It's dry, but you can't drink it

This premium, sustainably produced range went beyond the aesthetics of ‘cool’ and made a meaningful statement about sustainability by creating awareness on the inevitability of climate change. As the ultimate dry brand, it only makes sense that Savanna would bring you a clothing range that would allow you to stay dripping and dry in a world of rising sea levels, melting icebergs, and unpredictable weather.

All the profits from the 'Dry Goods' premium waterproof apparel range collaboration between Savanna and Wanda Lephoto were donated to GreenUp, a leading organisation focused on circular economy, environmental education, and community resilience. The donation handover occurred on 29 September at Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant, a Savanna Lighthouse Outlet in Soweto. The GreenUp partners, Heineken Beverages stakeholders, media, and friends of the brand were in attendance.

In picture from left to right, Bongani Semenya, Heineken Beverages corporate events specialist; Isaac Sikhakhane, founder of Livelihood Horizon NPO; Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager at Savanna Premium Cider; and Zanele Makoko from Greenway Africa/GreenUp
In picture from left to right, Bongani Semenya, Heineken Beverages corporate events specialist; Isaac Sikhakhane, founder of Livelihood Horizon NPO; Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager at Savanna Premium Cider; and Zanele Makoko from Greenway Africa/GreenUp

#SavannaDryGoods #SiyavannaSA

It's dry, but you can't drink it

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
Instagram: @savannacider
Facebook: @SavannaCider
Twitter: @SavannaCider
YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz