Made in the Cape Market provides exposure to exporters at the V&A Waterfront

Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO, was joined by Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, and the City of Cape Town Mayoral Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, Alderman James Vos, for a ribbon cutting to mark the official opening of the Cape Market, a retail showcase for the month of October.

L to R: David Green (V&A Waterfront CEO), Minister Mireille Wenger (Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities), Wrenelle Stander (Wesgro CEO), and Alderman James Vos (City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth). Image supplied

To land the Cape’s “region of origin” brand and born out of the request from local exporters for increased market support and visibility, the Market is one of the ways that Wesgro is assisting Western Cape exporters gain traction in high visibility areas.

Showcasing products from 45 local exporters, the Market brings sustainably crafted, premium, proudly Made in the Cape products from around the five regions of the Western Cape to the popular V&A Waterfront.

Bringing to life the stories of the people, processes and place that make the Cape a unique region of origin, and a sought-after source market for goods and services – the Market carefully combines audio, visual, and tangible elements, brought to life through augmented reality, to provide a highly immersive retail experience.

Through hero product categories informing the Market’s themes, the store layout takes shoppers on a journey through the Cape’s Wine, Design, and Floral Kingdom – with unique stories and fun facts shared through immersive storytelling, to deepen the appreciation for the love of local along the way.

Image supplied

“The Made in the Cape brand reinforces values that underpin the Western Cape’s products and services. Through meticulously crafted miniature stage sets, shoppers are given a glimpse into what goes into the products available for purchase, who is behind the craft and why it’s geographically significant.

Via prompts at each scene, they’re encouraged to take out their mobile phones and scan the stage sets, where captivating stories are brought to life through augmented reality, reinforcing that if it comes from the Cape, you can expect quality and sustainability” explains chief marketing and innovation officer, Jean Scheltema.

The space is unique in that it brings together both the physical and visual – with life size products displayed directly next to the captivating scenes. Wesgro emphasises the importance of differentiating the experience from the traditional pop-up store format, showcasing destination competitiveness and trade innovation through smart technology incorporated into the traditional brick-and-mortar approach.

Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, comments: “Trade innovation is a key focus for Wesgro. Exporters registered on the Portal are reaping the rewards of a multi-year effort. Following the success of the highly targeted digital campaigns in key source markets - including the UK and the US - the Market forms part of our domestic consumer awareness as well as a drive to onboard new exporters. With the international allure of the V&A Waterfront – we’re giving our products and services center stage.