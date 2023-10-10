Makwana steps down as Eskom chairperson, Nyati takes over

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, on Monday announced a major shake-up in the leadership of Eskom. Gordhan informed the Eskom board that non-executive director Mpho Makwana will step down as chairperson at the annual general meeting later this month.

“We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Gordhan.

“Our efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries -- generation, transmission, and distribution -- remain on track. As government, we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans.”

Makwana thanked Gordhan in his media statement and wished the company well in its efforts to “revive” the power utility.

Minister Gordhan Announces Changes to the Eskom Board pic.twitter.com/2ouqWrgf2w — DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) October 9, 2023

Gordhan also announced that Mteto Nyati as the new chairperson of the Eskom board and he is expected to lead the implementation of Eskom’s turnaround strategy, which involves restructuring the utility into three separate entities: generation, transmission, and distribution.

The media statement did not provide any reasons for the resignation.