From Struggle to State Capture: Remembering Pravin Gordhan

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in eThekwini to pay their last respects to ANC stalwart and former government minster, Pravin Gordhan.

Source: @PresidencyZA/X

Among the dignitaries who delivered messages of condolences to the family at the funeral were granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, renowned peace activist, social worker, and former politician; Chief Justice Raymond Zondo; Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition in South Africa, Ebrahim Patel; South African politician and anti-apartheid activist, Mac Maharaj; General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Blade Nzimande and Zingiswa Losi, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

Addressing mourners at Gordhan’s special official funeral, President Ramaphosa highlighted Gordhan’s immense contribution to South Africa’s freedom and democracy.

“Today we bid farewell to a humble servant of the people. For all his achievements, despite his immense contribution to this country, Pravin was at all times a humble human being and activist.”

The late former Minister was also affectionately known as “PG”.

“It was his humility as a person and as a leader that made him great. It was his unwavering belief that a political activist must serve no other cause than the cause of freedom that made PG exceptional."

Mr Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024… pic.twitter.com/ZKErNbrSrn — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 19, 2024

Gordhan's eldest daughter, Anisha Gordhan, delivered a speech that struck a chord.

As she spoke about her memories of her father and the times she was separated from him during his detention in the struggle against apartheid, it became evident that Gordhan's dedication to his country had required great sacrifices from his family, friends, and compatriots.

"My father is one of the few men who helped get South Africa out of the injustices," she said.

This was echoed by Ramaphosa when he spoke of Gordhan's role in Operation Vula, his subsequent torture and solitary confinement, and his steadfastness in the face of adversity.

“He was one of those rare people who knew the cost of struggle. His activism earned him arrests, beatings and detention. He knew the perils of underground work.

“As an operative of Operation Vula, he was interrogated, tortured and thrown into solitary confinement. Yet, whenever called upon, he stepped forward to serve,” the President said.

Courage against corruption

Moreover, Gordhan’s impact extended beyond the political arena, most notably during his tenure as Minister of Finance, where he navigated South Africa through challenging economic times.

In his eulogy, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reflected on Gordhan’s courage during the turbulent period of State Capture, where the former Minister stood firm against corruption and abuse of power.

He recalled that ministers, deputy ministers, directors-general (DGs), deputy directors-general (DDGs), and all public servants who had knowledge of corruption or State Capture were encouraged to come forward and share what they knew with the Zondo Commission - officially known as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector.

"Pravin Gordhan was the first sitting cabinet minister to testify before the Commission, providing evidence and sharing what he knew about these matters. This was to help throw light on State Capture and provide the commission with a certain perspective on what had been happening within the public service," Zondo said.

Anisha hailed her father's resilience during this challenging time.

"I'd like to ask you to picture South Africa, where the cost of bread is R200, where billions of dollars have been paid to Russia for a failed nuclear programme, where access to clean water is limited to a bucket per household per day, where load shedding lasts for days; a country where there is judicial incompetence, military interference in politics, where the rule of law and access to medication and medical care is non existent.

"This is what a failed State looks like. South Sudan, Yemen, Syria are but a few examples of this.

"South Africa was very close to this. But this man, our father, is one of the few courageous and honest souls who saved our beautiful country and its people from the brink of collapse."

“Drawing on his substantial moral stature, he refused to be silenced. He was prepared to confront those who had once been his comrades, whom he had once looked up to as his leaders, but who had abandoned the cause of the people,” Ramaphosa added.

"For him, it was no different to when he joined the struggle against apartheid.

"It was a choice between what was right and what was wrong. It was a choice between standing with the people or standing against the people.

"There was never any doubt where Pravin Gordhan would stand."

Pravin Gordhan passed away in the early hours of Friday, 13 September. He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife Vanitha Gordhan, and his two children, Anisha and Priyesha.