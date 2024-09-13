Nation grieves as President Ramaphosa honours Pravin Gordhan’s legacy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his profound sorrow over the passing of lifelong activist and former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan passed away in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his family announced. He was 75 years old.

President Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to Gordhan’s wife Vanitha Raju, daughters Anisha and Priyesha, the former Minister’s older brother Manecklal, and sister Shanta Harilal.

He said his thoughts were also with Gordhan’s extended family, comrades, associates and organisations he established relationships with, as a family and community member, freedom fighter, public-sector executive and member of the National Executive.

“We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet," President Ramaphosa said.

“Pravin Gordhan’s personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in various sectors of our society endowed him with the insights, empathy and resilience that fuelled his service to the nation.”

President Ramaphosa commended him for his role as a leader in the country’s anti-corruption efforts during his later years of service to the nation.

“Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.

“During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making South Africa a better place, Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much-needed and deserved time together.

“As we mourn his passing, we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our Constitution.

“We carry his family in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”