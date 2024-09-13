Indaba to tackle food insecurity and drive Zero Hunger by 2030

The African Agri Investment Indaba, set for 18-20 November in Cape Town, will gather over 800 stakeholders to address Africa's critical food insecurity crisis. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), despite the continent’s agricultural potential, 282 million people remain undernourished and over a billion lack access to healthy diets. The crisis has escalated since the Covid-19 pandemic, with hunger levels rising by 57 million.

Climate change, conflict, and economic instability, coupled with climate extremes, high food costs, and inadequate food systems, further hamper efforts to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 of Zero Hunger by 2030. The Indaba aims to explore trends and solutions to transform Africa’s agribusiness and advance toward Zero Hunger by 2030.

In South Africa, which is regarded as food secure at a national level, food insecurity persists on a household level with some people still going to bed hungry or eating only once or twice a day.

Research has further found that most households (58.1%) survive on nutrient-poor food groups, due to fresh food often being too expensive or inaccessible. Such food deserts are not only prevalent in rural but also in urban settings, where people have an overreliance on fast food.

Urgent action is needed to address Africa's unmet nutritional needs and transform its agrifood systems. Climate resilience, improved access to healthy diets, and significant investment in agriculture are essential to reversing the trend.

Africa remains off-track to meet global hunger and nutrition targets, making sustainable agriculture and food security a critical priority.

Transforming Africa agriculture

Investment into Africa’s agriculture sector can play a transformative role in reducing hunger across the continent by improving food production, creating sustainable livelihoods, and addressing systemic inefficiencies. With better access to modern farming tools, technologies, and high-quality inputs, farmers can increase crop yields and enhance food availability.

Investments in infrastructure, such as roads and storage facilities, also help reduce post-harvest losses and ensure food reaches markets efficiently, making nutritious food more affordable.

Additionally, by promoting sustainable agricultural practices and building climate resilience, investment protects food production from extreme weather events.

Job creation in farming and agribusiness further boosts rural economies, while improved market access and financial support for smallholders drive economic growth. Together, these efforts enhance food security and help Africa move closer to eradicating hunger by 2030.

Fostering agri investments

By connecting investors with project owners across the continent, the Indaba facilitates partnerships that drive much-needed investment into agriculture.

The investments are crucial for increasing productivity, enhancing food security, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable practices, all of which contribute to combating hunger across Africa.

“The Indaba is a networking powerhouse, bringing together governments, financiers, agribusinesses, and development agencies. It encourages partnerships that are focused on sustainability by promoting investment in technologies, regenerative agriculture, and food systems that are resilient to climate change," comments Ben Leyka, CEO of the African Agri Council.