MTN shuffles management deck

MTN Group has revealed significant shifts in its leadership structure as part of a strategic manoeuvre to set up future growth. The most noteworthy change is the immediate departure of Frédéric Schepens, who served as the CEO of Bayobab, MTN's pioneering infrastructure business. MTN expressed gratitude for Schepens' contributions and extended well wishes for his future endeavours in a formal statement. His exit marks a pivotal moment for the company as it strategically aligns its leadership with its ambitious growth strategies.

Born out of MTN GlobalConnect, Bayobab emerged as a symbol of the company's commitment to connect Africa through open, next-generation digital solutions.

Its two core businesses, Bayobab Fibre and Bayobab Communication Platforms, embody this mission.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO, expressed the importance of building the largest and most valuable platforms as part of the company's Ambition 2025 strategic priorities.

Bayobab's role was described as “a world-class, Africa-focused open-access digital infrastructure platform, serving not only MTN but also third parties.”

The 2023 rebranding was the first step in the business transformation journey, aligning with MTN Group's Ambition 2025 strategy to structurally separate its fibre business by 2024.

Key leadership transitions

Following Schepens' departure, MTN Group has announced the appointment of Mazen Mroue, current group CTIO (CTIO), as the new CEO of Digital Infrastructure (Infraco), effective 1 January 2025.

Mroue's extensive experience within the MTN Group, coupled with his strong technology and operational background, makes him a suitable candidate to lead Infraco.

Further leadership changes include the appointment of Mitwa Ng'ambi as the new CEO of MTN Côte d'Ivoire, succeeding Djibril Ouattara, who is taking early retirement.

Ng'ambi brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles within the MTN Group, including CEO positions at MTN Cameroon and MTN Rwanda.

’Drive execution’

Wanda Matandela, the current chief commercial operations officer at MTN South Africa, will take over as the new CEO of MTN Cameroon.

Mupita is confident in the company's internal succession bench strength and assures that these moves will drive execution and maintain the company's commitment to digital and financial inclusion across its markets.