    Pravin Gordhan: Hamba kahle to a man committed to serving his country

    By Abigail Moyo
    13 Sep 2024
    As South Africans mourn the passing of politician and activist Pravin Gordhan at age 75 early this morning after a short battle with cancer, trade union UASA extends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanitha and his daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Gordhan will be remembered for his life of active service to his country from his earliest activist days in the Natal Indian Congress to conceptualising and laying the foundation for a modern tax and customs administration as Sars Commissioner, Minister of Finance, Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, Minister of Public Enterprises, and a member of Cabinet.

    As Minister of Public Enterprises, Gordhan’s firm stance on fiscal discipline and his fight against state capture saw him battle to stabilise Eskom and Transnet in challenging times when state capture networks stole billions from the two utilities.

    As a labour organisation, UASA notes Gordhan’s unwavering support to the labour movement.

    In 2016, addressing delegates at the UASA’s 6th congress in Boksburg, Gordhan expressed his commitment to the South African unemployment crisis by encouraging trade unions to help create a more constructive labour environment.

    He stressed that young people need exposure to the workplace and training to increase their employment prospects.

    He believed unions had a prominent role in modern South Africa but must modernise their strategy and move on from the ways of yesteryear.

    “They are traditionally the defenders of the poor and the jobless. Unions must once again become part of the solution by changing the negative narrative about their organisations and help spread social justice,” he said.

    Gordhan said South Africa needs confidence and to act accordingly, believing that the solution for a growing economy lies within us, knowing that no one else will turn our economy around on our behalf.

    Hamba kahle, Pravin Gordhan.

    Let's do Biz