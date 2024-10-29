Iveco launches initiative to boost women’s role in logistics

Iveco South Africa recently celebrated a milestone with the handover of vehicles through its Courier Incubator initiative to The Courier Guy and InterTown Transport. This project, launched in late August 2024, aims to empower young women and increase diversity in the logistics and courier sector.

Source: Supplied

The initiative underscores Iveco’s commitment to gender equality and providing career opportunities in an industry historically dominated by men.

The Courier Incubator Initiative is a strategic collaboration involving key partners, the Commercial Transport Academy (CTA) and Iveco South Africa. The initiative provides young women from vulnerable communities with comprehensive training in both soft and technical skills, including personal finance, social media awareness, defensive driving, and logistics operations.

Hands on the wheel: Real-world experience

Participants gain 12 months of hands-on experience within the courier and logistics industry through host employers. The Iveco Daily vehicles will allow the participants to also gain driving experience. Ongoing mentorship and support are provided to ensure the successful integration of participants into the industry.

Reflecting on the progress of the Courier Incubator, Delray Vosloo, director of Iveco South Africa, said: "This initiative is about more than just skills development—it's about changing the face of the logistics industry by empowering women to take on roles that have traditionally been male-dominated.

"The recent handover represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving this goal, and I am excited about the future we are building together."

The Courier Guy, a host employer in the initiative, also expressed their enthusiasm for the programme. "Partnering with Iveco on the Courier Incubator has been a rewarding experience. We've seen first-hand how the programme is not only equipping these young women with vital skills but also giving them the confidence to succeed in the industry.

"We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing the continued impact of this initiative," said Henry Van Dyk, head of human capital at The Courier Guy.