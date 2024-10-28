Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedJacaranda FMThe Innovator TrustThe Social Employment FundEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    NEF backs Black woman-owned Makwande in a major investment boost

    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has completed a major investment in Makwande Supply and Distribution, a 100% Black woman-owned business headquartered in Alrode, Gauteng, with depots across provinces including Mpumalanga, Free State, and Limpopo.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This investment marks a pivotal moment for the company, which has demonstrated exceptional growth and a strong commitment to safety and sustainability in the petroleum logistics industry since its establishment in 2009.

    A proven track record of success

    Makwande's growth has been remarkable. Since its inception in 2009, the company has steadily expanded its fleet.

    This journey reflects years of dedication and resilience as Makwande successfully managed contracts with oil industry giants, solidifying its position as one of the players in the fuel distribution sector.

    With the recent NEF investment, Makwande has further enhanced its operational capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring continued competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

    Economic empowerment through job creation

    Since receiving NEF funding in May 2023, Makwande has sustained employment while creating additional positions. Ms Nona Chili, owner of Makwande, expressed gratitude for the NEF’s support:

    “This investment has enabled us to expand our operations, enhance our service delivery and create even more jobs in our community.”

    iMbewu fund manager, Eldene Govender, who heads the NEF’s SME unit, says:

    “Our investment in Makwande is not just about financial support; it is about investing in the future of South Africa’s economy. The support empowers a black woman-owned business to compete at the highest levels, fostering innovation, change and growth within the industry.”

    Looking to the future

    The petroleum transport industry has seen some leaps of transformation, with increased investment in the pipelines and a drive towards cleaner energy.

    This, however, has not deterred Makwande from continuing its services not only in Mpumalanga but across the country. Govender says the NEF remains committed to supporting businesses like Makwande that drive local economic development and create jobs.

    Together, we are forging a path toward a more equitable and prosperous future for South Africa.”

    As Makwande continues to grow and excel, the collaboration with the NEF represents a significant step forward in empowering black-owned businesses and fostering innovation within the industry.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz