    Elections 2024

    Duma Gqubule explains why our economy is so derailed!

    Black youth-owned SME Pascal Interior Designs secures R5.3m NEF backing

    26 Jun 2024
    The National Empowerment Fund (Nef) has announced an investment in Pascal Interior Designs and Carpentry Services, a Black youth-owned company specialising in high-end interior design and custom cabinetry.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Established in 2018 by entrepreneur Pascal Hlongwane, Pascal Interior Designs and Carpentry Services has captured significant market attention through its bespoke carpentry offerings including kitchens, built-in cupboards, vanity bars, and wine cellars.

    Pascal initially outsourced manufacturing but shifted to in-house production due to strong market demand.

    Youth empowerment and expansion

    “Pascal Interior Designs and Carpentry Services exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that the Nef aims to support,” said acting strategic projects fund manager Cornelius Mdluli.

    “Our investment will not only foster local manufacturing capabilities but also create new jobs, contributing to youth empowerment and economic development.”

    Pascal's commitment to youth empowerment is reflected in its workforce which is predominantly composed of young South Africans, averaging 33 years of age.

    The company currently has a total of 44 permanent employees and the Nef's investment will create an additional 15 jobs, prioritising recruitment from local communities and enhancing skills in furniture manufacturing and design.

    Rationale for investment

    Pascal's expansion plans include in-house stone-cutting facilities and a prestigious showroom in Sandton's Kramerville, aimed at bolstering production efficiency and attracting high-end clientele.

    By addressing current production limitations and enhancing product quality, Pascal aims to penetrate the SADC market while reducing dependency on outsourced services.

    Hlongwane said: “We are grateful to the Nef for their support in this pivotal phase of our expansion. This investment will enable us to enhance our production capabilities, expand our market reach and continue delivering exceptional artisanry to our clients.

    With Nef's backing, we are confident in our ability to achieve significant milestones in the local and international furniture markets.”

    “The initial investment of R5.3m into the business was in recognition of the favourable market response to their offering and products.

    This enabled the company to lease factory space and acquire much-needed specialised equipment, a move that empowered the company to bring the manufacturing process in-house, ensuring greater control of the quality of product produced.

    In addition, the investment allowed Pascal to establish a sophisticated showroom at their manufacturing site to showcase its premium product line-up in a captivating manner, ” said Nef.

