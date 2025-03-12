NEF backs Unipro Protective Wear, a Black woman-owned business, boosting local manufacturing

Unipro Protective Wear, a 100% Black youth woman-owned business that has become a key player in South Africa’s clothing and textiles sector, has received a strategic investment from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Image supplied

Unipro specialises in the manufacturing of armoured vests, uniforms and protective wear, supplying critical protective equipment to security agencies and state departments.

The requested funding has allowed Unipro to create 35 new jobs and preserve 45 existing ones, ensuring both growth and stability in the workforce.

Additionally, it will enhance the company’s production capabilities, enabling further contributions to the local economy through job creation, skills development and enterprise sustainability.

"At Unipro, we are committed to empowering our community and strengthening our capacity to provide high-quality protective wear to the nation’s security departments. This funding from the NEF will allow us to expand our reach and continue positively impacting the lives of many locals," said Unipro’s founder and CEO, Thozama Ledidi.

Driving local industrialisation and economic growth

Unipro, based in Roodepoort in the Gauteng Province, supplies its protective gear to key clients in the security sector, including government law enforcement agencies and other entities within the national security cluster.

Speaking on the investment, NEF CEO Mzi Dayimani said: “Our investment in Unipro Protective Wear is a testament to NEF’s commitment to fostering black-owned industrialists and strengthening local manufacturing capabilities. Unipro’s contribution to the security sector aligns with South Africa’s broader industrialisation agenda and job creation imperatives. We are particularly proud to support a black woman entrepreneur who has demonstrated resilience, innovation and leadership in a highly competitive industry.”

A visionary entrepreneur with a passion for manufacturing

Ledidi’s journey into the protective wear industry is one of determination and strategic vision. Born and raised in the Free State, her passion for the clothing and textile industry led her to establish a boutique in Centurion, Gauteng, before founding Unipro.

Recognising the growing demand for high-quality protective gear in South Africa, she established Unipro in 2018 with the ambition to localise production and reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, she navigated the challenges of securing contracts and positioning Unipro as a trusted supplier for key security agencies. Her ability to merge innovation with manufacturing efficiency has been instrumental in Unipro’s rapid growth and success.

Government support and industry prospects

South Africa’s clothing and textile sector plays a vital role in the country’s industrialisation strategy, contributing approximately 2% to total manufacturing output and employing over 90,000 people in manufacturing and 120,000 in retail.

The government, through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), has launched various initiatives under the Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (R-CTFL) Value Chain Master Plan to revitalise the sector.

One of the key objectives of the master plan is to increase locally manufactured clothing in retail stores from 44% in 2018 to 65% by 2030.

Unipro’s growth aligns with these national objectives, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening domestic supply chains. However, the sector faces challenges, including rising costs of inputs, logistical bottlenecks and competition from cheap imports.

The government’s continued commitment to policy interventions and local procurement initiatives is expected to drive the sector’s sustainability and growth.

Looking ahead

NEF’s investment in Unipro is a strategic move to empower Black women and youth entrepreneurs while strengthening the country’s self-sufficiency in protective wear manufacturing.

As a 100% Black youth woman-owned enterprise, Unipro embodies the spirit of inclusive industrialisation and economic transformation.