Entries open for 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Business and supply chain experts are invited to enter the 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards. Categories range from innovation, sustainability and digitalisation to transport and human resources. Entries close on 28 March 2023.

Source: Supplied | SAEPA CEO and Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards judge Garry Marshall, with Shashika John and Benita Pretorius from RTT-On-Demand, which won the Judges Award of Excellence at the 2022 inaugural Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

The awards recognise the vital role played by supply chain management and honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field in Africa.

Launched last year as a collaboration between leading industry organisations, the awards enable industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, in addition to advancing and promoting supply chain management. They also aim to drive awareness of the growing imperative to "green" supply chains and ensure that all supply chain components – from sourcing and procurement to distribution – are genuinely sustainable and environmentally responsible.

A range of compelling entries has already been received for the 2023 awards. These include diverse operational success stories ranging from running a funeral transport service and working closely with bereaved families to a woman-owned business successfully moving platinum slurry in the mining industry.

Inspiring entries have been submitted focusing on delivering humanitarian logistics amid Jihadist threats, an organisation’s commitment to creating opportunities for women in the supply chain, and a supply chain digitalisation initiative that is improving patients’ access to essential medicines in Kenya.

Some of the categories in which organisations and individuals can submit entries are:

• Excellence in Supply Chain Education and Youth Programmes

• Innovative Supply Chain Projects and Operations

• Environmental Sustainability Within Supply Chains

• Responsible Sourcing and Procurement Award

• Digital and Technology Innovations within the Supply Chain

• Excellence in Transport Award

• People, Talent and HR Management in Supply Chain Management

The organisations that have partnered to offer the 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards are the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Logis-T Africa, the Road Freight Association (RFA), South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA), Sapics (The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management), the South African Association for Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), Transport Forum and Smart Procurement World. This year’s awards programme is sponsored by Ceva Logistics, the RFA, SAAFF and SAEPA.

A distinguished panel of judges has been appointed and the awards will culminate in a gala event to celebrate the achievements of the winners.

Funds raised by the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards and associated events will go towards the creation of sustainable bursary opportunities for worthy individuals looking for supply chain education opportunities.