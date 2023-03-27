BP to exit SA jet fuel market

British Petroleum (BP) has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) comments: "We can confirm that BP started officially engaging Acsa more than a year ago in February 2022, with respect to their change in global strategy. At the time, BP indicated its intention to exit the current arrangements."

In April 2022, the oil company informed Acsa that it would resign as the managing participant of the consortia at OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International and terminate its lease agreements for the operations of the fuel facilities at King Phalo and George Airports.

"This in our understanding had nothing to do with Russia or Ukraine (nor the non-refuelling incident in South Africa) but BP’s global strategy which was communicated to Acsa in early 2022."

As BP continues to wind down its operations, it has collaborated and assisted Acsa and the Fuel Consortium to transition to new jet fuel suppliers. This will be done across Asca’s airports to ensure business continuity.

Current fuel suppliers and airlines have been notified.

Acsa said in a statement that its legislative mandate is to ensure the availability of jet fuel at its airports; this is done through licence agreements with oil companies. The relevant oil companies who have concluded their agreements are bound by Regulation (Nersa licenses) to ensure business continuity through the transition to incoming suppliers and operators.

Acsa and oil companies are progressing with implementing these transitionary arrangements.