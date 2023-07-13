New board appointed for Transnet

Department of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new board of directors for state freight rail, port and pipeline company, Transnet.

Source: Archive | Transnet

The new board will include nine new appointments as well as two re-appointments who are expected to serve for a three-year term.

“As the government’s shareholder representative, it gives me great pleasure to announce these new appointments as they will ensure strategic alignment in Transnet’s pursuit of its mandate as a key lever and driver of our economic engine, development and transformation.

“These appointments will put Transnet on a firm strategic path that provides critical expertise, experience and acumen for Transnet to optimally and strategically execute on its roadmap, business plan, improve governance and optimise performance,” Gordhan said.

The new appointments are: