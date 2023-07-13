Industries

Transport News South Africa

New board appointed for Transnet

13 Jul 2023
Department of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new board of directors for state freight rail, port and pipeline company, Transnet.
Source: Archive | Transnet
Source: Archive | Transnet

The new board will include nine new appointments as well as two re-appointments who are expected to serve for a three-year term.

“As the government’s shareholder representative, it gives me great pleasure to announce these new appointments as they will ensure strategic alignment in Transnet’s pursuit of its mandate as a key lever and driver of our economic engine, development and transformation.

“These appointments will put Transnet on a firm strategic path that provides critical expertise, experience and acumen for Transnet to optimally and strategically execute on its roadmap, business plan, improve governance and optimise performance,” Gordhan said.

The new appointments are:

  • Andile Sangqu is the new chairperson of the board. Sanqu is the former vice president of the Minerals Council South Africa and former executive head for Anglo American.
  • Lebogang Letsoalo is a global supply chain coach and CEO of Sincpoint.
  • Martin Debel is an executive director at Experion Global with in-depth knowledge of the maritime industry due to proven working experience in various sectors and educational background.
  • Dipak Patel joined the South African Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) in June 2021 as head: climate finance and innovation.
  • Busisa Jiya is the CEO of Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), with experience in savings, asset management, collective investment schemes, retirement funds, banking, and insurance.
  • Mosadiwamaretlwe Pearl Zambane is a legal consultant with a strong Legal background backed by strong risk management experience.
  • Boitumelo Sedupane is an executive committee member, with extensive experience in human resource leadership spanning six mining operations.
  • Refilwe Buthelezi is the current president of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).
  • Elias Monage has extensive experience in the labour movement for over 20 years as the national collective bargaining negotiator for the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa), the second biggest affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
  • Returning to the board is former board chairperson Dr Popo Molefe.
  • National security advisor to the president, Dr Sydney Mufamadi also returns to the board.
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



