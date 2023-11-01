Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAFRAmbani Reputation ManagementUnitransSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


South Africa's freight and logistics market booming

1 Nov 2023
South Africa's freight and logistics market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the growth of e-commerce and development in outlying areas. The market is expected to contribute $21.53bn to the economy in 2023, while online retail sales are expected to contribute more than double that amount at $46bn within two years. City Logistics CEO Ryan Gaines says that these factors are significant for the country's booming logistics sector.
Image source:
Image source: Gallo/Getty

"This growth is evident not only in the frequency of truck deliveries, but in warehousing investments required to accommodate the demand. The retail sector in particular is seeing a volume growth of 6% year-on-year," he says.

The April 2022 floods across KwaZulu-Natal meant the province experienced the greatest growth as companies normalised their operations. Cross-border truck loads also rose with Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana showing a 10% increase and Eswatini recording 18%. Gaines says the company has served nearly 1,000 new stores in South Africa during 2023 as existing retailers opened new facilities.

Boosting capacity

He adds that the industry can anticipate further amalgamations as South Africa prepares to service global giants like Amazon and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers expand their e-commerce platforms and offer more door-to-door deliveries. In 2022 City Logistics, in partnership with private equity company Clearwater Capital, for example, purchased the Fastway Couriers franchise in South Africa. The company had acquired the Fastway Cape Town and Durban businesses the previous year.

The move strengthened its last-mile delivery offering, effectively having the option for consumers to have packages conveniently delivered to their door rather than travelling to a store or designated pick-up point.

Last mile logistics partner crucial

"It is the most imperative aspect of the delivery process. This element of the logistics chain is rapidly gaining importance as the retail industry keeps up with the increasing consumer demand for speedy shipping, specifically in e-commerce."

NextOptions
Read more: e-commerce, logistics industry, logistics and transport, freight and logistics

Related

Source: chandlervid85 via
2023 Road Freight Summit debuts successfully2 days ago
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts26 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa, gives 5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season
5 ways brands can seize the advantage of digital communities this festive season26 Oct 2023
Seabourne Logistics boosts its Gauteng operations with new facility
Seabourne Logistics boosts its Gauteng operations with new facility25 Oct 2023
Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety
Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety24 Oct 2023
M-commerce is changing how retailers engage with its customers
M-commerce is changing how retailers engage with its customers23 Oct 2023
Tanzania, DP World partner to improve efficiency of Dar es Salaam port
Tanzania, DP World partner to improve efficiency of Dar es Salaam port23 Oct 2023
New insights for South African Black Friday e&#8209;commerce email campaigns
EverlyticNew insights for South African Black Friday e‑commerce email campaigns20 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz