Dr Lungile Mhlongo, founder of Numa Medical Aesthetics, wins Forty Under 40 Africa award

Dr Lungile Mhlongo commonly known as Dr Lu, founder and CEO of Numa Medical Aesthetics, wins Forty Under 40 Africa award in beauty and lifestyle category.

Numa Medical Aesthetics is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr Lu, has been named a winner of the prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category. The award identifies, honours and celebrates a cross-section of the continent's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40.

Dr Lu is a visionary leader who has played a significant role in shaping the medical aesthetics industry in Africa. Under her leadership, Numa Medical Aesthetics has become one of the most prominent and trusted brands in the field of medical aesthetics in Africa. The Forty Under 40 Africa award recognises Dr Lu's commitment to innovation, excellence, and dedication to enhancing the beauty and lifestyle industry in Africa. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving the growth of Numa Medical Aesthetics, which has now become one of a leading provider of aesthetic treatments in Africa.

"The award is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional medical aesthetic services and our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction," said Dr Lu. Numa Medical Aesthetics offers a wide range of medical aesthetic treatments, including body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and skin resurfacing, among others. The company has a team of experienced and highly trained professionals who use state-of-the-art technology to deliver safe and effective treatments.

The Forty Under 40 Africa award is a recognition of Dr Lu's outstanding achievements in the medical aesthetics industry in Africa. Her dedication, passion, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the industry and making medical aesthetics accessible to people across the continent. Dr Lu's achievement in winning the Forty Under 40 Africa Award is a testament to her unwavering dedication and commitment to providing top-notch medical aesthetic services to patients across the continent. As CEO of Numa Medical Aesthetics, Dr Lu has worked tirelessly to ensure that her clients receive the highest quality care and the most effective treatments.

The Forty Under 40 Africa awards is a prestigious recognition programme that identifies and celebrates young African business leaders who are making significant contributions to their industries and communities. The awards are designed to showcase the next generation of African business leaders who are set to make a positive impact on the continent.

Numa Medical Aesthetics is a leading provider of medical aesthetic services in South Africa, with clinics in Durban – uMhlanga, Hyde Park – Johannesburg, Mzingazi Golf Estate – Richards Bay, Cascades – Pietermaritzburg and is working on extending to other locations and collaborations. The clinic offers a range of non-surgical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and skin rejuvenation.

Numa Medical Aesthetics has also developed its line of skin products, known as Numa Skin. These products are carefully formulated with high-quality ingredients to help clients achieve and maintain healthy, glowing skin. Numa Skin products are developed based on the latest scientific research and formulated to meet the unique needs of each client. The range of products includes cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and serums, which are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, such as acne, aging, and hyperpigmentation. Numa Skin products are suitable for all skin types and are available exclusively at Numa Medical Aesthetics clinics.

In addition to providing medical aesthetic services and skin products, Numa Medical Aesthetics has also established a foundation that helps instill confidence in high school learners struggling with skin problems. The foundation aims to educate young people about the importance of taking care of their skin and offers free treatments to students who cannot afford them. Through its foundation, Numa Medical Aesthetics provides an opportunity for young people to gain access to the care and support they need to improve their skin health and boost their confidence. The foundation also provides resources and support to high school learners who are struggling with self-esteem issues related to their skin problems.



