Herbalife recognised as one of South Africa's Top Employers for 4th consecutive year

Herbalife has been announced as one of South Africa's Top Employers for 2023. This is the company's fourth year in a row taking home the prestigious title. The company is also one of Ghana's Top Employers for 2023. This will be its first year taking home the title for Ghana.

The Top Employer programme certifies and recognises over 2053 Top Employers in 121 countries across five continents, and the award signifies a company’s ongoing dedication to the well-being of its employees. The passion and commitment that a Top Employer title signifies is one of the many reasons prospective employees seek these companies out when on the hunt for a job.

“It’s an honour to join top international and local companies as a Top Employer for the fourth year in a row,” explains Ilanda Els, senior human resources manager for Herbalife (Africa, Germany, Norway, and Turkey). “Here at Herbalife, we firmly believe that our people are the key to our success. It’s why we’re constantly building and improving our team culture. To be recognised for our efforts, once again, is proof that we’re following the right strategy. We look forward to another year with a team full of positive and ambitious individuals.”

To be recognised as a Top Employer, organisations must meet an array of strict entry requirements, including having advanced formalised HR practices. Organisations are required to participate in an HR Best Practices Survey, which covers key HR practices such as leadership, talent acquisition, learning opportunities, sustainability, and more. The practices are grouped according to the following six domains: steer, shape, attract, develop, engage, and unite, ensuring a holistic view of companies that participate.

“Herbalife is already a global leader in nutrition, so to be recognised as an industry leader for our team culture is truly a remarkable achievement. As for receiving this recognition for a fourth year in a row? That’s beyond incredible and we owe it all to our amazing team,” says Herbalife Southern Africa country director, Thilo Naidoo. This certification proves that we are once again practicing what we preach and ensuring that our employees are well taken care of.”

“We would like to thank everyone at the company who works so diligently to make it an inspiring place to work,” concludes Ilanda.



