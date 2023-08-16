Industries

Eris Covid-19 variant now in SA: WHO flags concern amid rising global infections

16 Aug 2023
The National Department of Health has verified that the first instance of the EG.5 or Eris Covid-19 variant has officially been identified in South Africa.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The case has been identified in the Gauteng province.

This announcement follows the World Health Organisation's classification of Eris as the latest variant of concern.

Source:
WHO closely monitors Covid variant amid mutation concerns

By 1 day ago

Although the WHO asserts that the variant isn't a cause for alarm, it's expected to contribute to a rise in infections.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations are surging across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Eris, a subvariant of the Omicron lineage that emerged in November 2021, exhibits symptoms akin to other Covid-19 variants.

It, is now the fastest growing Covid-19 subvariant in the US

