Hospital Groups News South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations

29 Aug 2023
A whistle-blower who has made explosive allegations that Mediclinic hospitals are guilty of irregular billing practices this week sent details of where auditors can start their investigations.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The email details how the paper trail can be traced and which responsible parties should be interviewed and questioned. The email sent by the whistle-blower on Monday seems to be a direct response to an invitation from Mediclinic’s chief executive, Greg van Wyk, for more details. In an emailed response last week, Van Wyk challenged the whistle-blower to come forward.

In his email, cc’ed to medical schemes and various media, Van Wyk said: “Upon learning of the first e-mail containing the first set of allegations, the leadership of Mediclinic immediately commissioned an independent forensic investigation by ENSafrica, a reputable law firm to investigate the allegations and the implicated hospital operations."

Read the full article by Neesa Moodley at Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

