Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations

A whistle-blower who has made explosive allegations that Mediclinic hospitals are guilty of irregular billing practices this week sent details of where auditors can start their investigations.

Source: Supplied.

The email details how the paper trail can be traced and which responsible parties should be interviewed and questioned. The email sent by the whistle-blower on Monday seems to be a direct response to an invitation from Mediclinic’s chief executive, Greg van Wyk, for more details. In an emailed response last week, Van Wyk challenged the whistle-blower to come forward.

In his email, cc’ed to medical schemes and various media, Van Wyk said: “Upon learning of the first e-mail containing the first set of allegations, the leadership of Mediclinic immediately commissioned an independent forensic investigation by ENSafrica, a reputable law firm to investigate the allegations and the implicated hospital operations."

Read the full article by Neesa Moodley at Daily Maverick.