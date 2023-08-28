Industries

Africa


Temporary closure of Langa indoor sports centre

28 Aug 2023
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
The Langa indoor sports centre has been closed temporarily after the recent heavy rains and stong winds caused damaged to the roof.
Source: City of Cape Town.
Source: City of Cape Town.

Repairs are underway to replace the roof sheets.

The City of Cape Town says following a site inspection engineers recommended the facility close its doors until further notice.

"The Langa Indoor Sports Centre is one of the most popular recreational amenities in the city and it is important to ensure that it is well maintained and safe for all. The repairs are required to ensure the safety of all users," said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

Also up for repairs are the dislodged fixing rails from purlins and the the internal and external north walls which have suffered water damage.

Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
