Blaauwklippen Wine Estate to develop new boutique accommodation offering

28 Aug 2023
Ground will be broken for a new boutique accommodation offering situated within the iconic Blaauwklippen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The new development project will be managed by Newmark Hotels & Reserves. This follows the signing of a partnership agreement between the Cape Town-based hospitality management company and the historic wine estate outlining that Newmark will manage all accommodation on the farm. This will encompass a total of 34 units, including the new accommodation offering, which is expected to launch in Q1 2025.

Considered the oldest wine farm in the Stellenbosch region, Blaauwklippen’s history dates to 1682 when land was allocated to free burgher Gerrit Jansz Visscher by the first Governor of the Cape, Simon van der Stel. It is reported that the farm, which is named after the granite or “blue stones” found on the property, was planted with its first 1,000 vines in 1688 and produced its first leaguer of wine in 1709.

Today Blaauwklippen Wine Estate is one of South Africa’s most popular wine farms. Best known as the pioneers of Zinfandel Wines in South Africa, the estate now produces a wide range of premier wines. Guests visiting the estate can sample the wines, enjoy a food pairing, visit the Blaauwklippen Art Gallery, explore the vibrant market held on the estate every weekend, or get their blood pumping at the Bike Park and Pump Track.

A new restaurant, De Blaauwe Kitchen, opened earlier this month, serving everything from breakfasts to pizzas, pastas, salads, and grills. Extremely family-friendly, the farm grounds are dotted with jungle gyms situated under the shade of the farm’s ancient oak trees.

Currently in operation on the farm is the 6-key Jonkershuis Guest House and the 4-key Manor House. Both are heritage buildings in the traditional Cape Dutch style which date back to the 1700s. Rooms are elegantly furnished with views over the farm’s expansive Lawns.

The new luxury accommodation development is expected to take 18 to 20 months to complete. It will be located next to the Blaauwklippen River overlooking the estate’s manicured vineyards and the magnificent Stellenbosch mountains. It will seamlessly integrate in style with the existing architecture on the property.

“It is a privilege for Newmark to be partnering with one of the country’s most established brands. The Cape Winelands is a key South African tourism destination, and we believe that there is strong demand for more upscale accommodation offerings located on the grounds of the magnificent Blaauwklippen Estate,” said chief executive officer of Newmark Hotels & Reserves, Neil Markovitz.

“The new boutique accommodation offerings are planned to be upscale in nature and will compliment Newmark’s existing portfolio. This will allow our guests, which are already visiting Cape Town and the greater Kruger Park, to complete the South African tourist circuit with a stay in the heart of the Cape Winelands,” he added.

Chairman of Blaauwklippen Wine Estate, Charl Cronjé, said that the expansion of estate’s luxury accommodation offerings would add great value to the Blaauwklippen experience.

“We want guests to be able to spend longer on our beautiful farm, affording them enough time to experience all the extensive offerings. This new partnership will allow us to focus on wine making, the area where our expertise lies, while Newmark, the hospitality experts, will perfect and drive the estate’s accommodation offerings,” he added.

