Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption

20 Mar 2023
Efforts by the South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) and Eskom led to the arrest of a contractor employee at Eskom's Matla Power Station on Friday, 17 March.
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

The arrest is in connection with prior transgressions committed while the suspect was employed by Eskom in the capacity of senior buyer at Arnot Power Station in 2014.

The arrest follows allegations that a supplier was awarded an order for bowl pumps and received a down payment of R14.7m upfront without goods being delivered.

Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft
Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft

24 Nov 2022

According to an internal Eskom investigation, the employee allegedly facilitated the payment without authorisation and resigned soon thereafter. The investigation also found that the supplier in question, which is no longer operational, allegedly had no track record in dealing with Eskom nor had any previous orders.

The suspect has been remanded in custody for a bail application on Wednesday.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Eskom, Eskom corruption

Related

Source: Reuters.
Old Mutual posts 10% rise in FY profit15 Mar 2023
Why SA's new electricity minister should heed the words of Eskom's former CEO
Why SA's new electricity minister should heed the words of Eskom's former CEO15 Mar 2023
SA tax-payers speak truth to power
BrandMappSA tax-payers speak truth to power14 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit13 Mar 2023
How SA's new state of disaster could affect construction contracting
How SA's new state of disaster could affect construction contracting13 Mar 2023
Source: Daily Pioneer.
Rand extends losses as sharper-than-expected Q4 GDP contraction signals start of deep recession8 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters. Paul Mashatile is President Cyril Ramaphosa's second in command.
The Big Reshuffle: Can SA's new national executive save the day?7 Mar 2023
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable3 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz