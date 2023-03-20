Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption

Efforts by the South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) and Eskom led to the arrest of a contractor employee at Eskom's Matla Power Station on Friday, 17 March.

Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

The arrest is in connection with prior transgressions committed while the suspect was employed by Eskom in the capacity of senior buyer at Arnot Power Station in 2014.

The arrest follows allegations that a supplier was awarded an order for bowl pumps and received a down payment of R14.7m upfront without goods being delivered.

According to an internal Eskom investigation, the employee allegedly facilitated the payment without authorisation and resigned soon thereafter. The investigation also found that the supplier in question, which is no longer operational, allegedly had no track record in dealing with Eskom nor had any previous orders.

The suspect has been remanded in custody for a bail application on Wednesday.