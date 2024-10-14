Legal Criminal Law
Criminal Law News South Africa

    Ex-Eskom official convicted of fraud and corruption

    14 Oct 2024
    Former Eskom Safety Risk Officer Thandi Ruth Magagula has been convicted of fraud and corruption in relation to the fraudulent awarding of contracts at the power utility.
    Image source: Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels

    According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Magagula pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two of fraud.

    She was subsequently convicted in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court under Section 17(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

    “The offences stem from contracts valued at over R58,000 awarded to a company named Mantoza Engineering Projects CC during the period between April 2015, while Eskom employed Magagula and simultaneously served as a director of Mantoza Engineering Projects.

    “Magagula failed to disclose her financial interest in the company to Eskom's management and continued to conduct business with the public entity while holding a directorship position,” the NPA said in a statement on Monday.

    The matter has been postponed to 24 October for sentencing.

    “This behaviour violated laws governing public officials and Eskom's conflict of interest policies During plea proceedings, Magagula was convicted in line with her admissions of guilt confirming her role in the corrupt activities.

    “The NPA views this conviction as a significant step in the fight against corruption, particularly within critical public entities like Eskom. The NPA remains committed to holding individuals accountable for corrupt practices, reinforcing public service integrity,” the prosecutorial body concluded.

    Last week Cabinet welcomed the arrest of six engineering firm directors accused of Black Economic Empowerment fronting and tender fraud of R400m at Eskom and Sasol.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
