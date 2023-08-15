Impala Rustenburg appoints new CEO

Moses Motlhageng has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations

Moses Motlhageng, CE of Impala Rustenburg

Joining Impala Rustenburg from his previous position as head of Implats’ Marula operation, Motlhageng brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With a track record of enhancing operational efficiency and optimising performance, he is known for his tenacity and visionary leadership style.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Motlhageng said, "I am excited to join the Impala Rustenburg team and I look forward to cultivating robust relationships with our valued stakeholders, continually guided by our commitment to high performance, accountability, and care and taking the Impala Rustenburg team forward. By harnessing our collective efforts, I am confident that we can continue to achieve significant results in our mission to create a better future - a future we can all take pride in."

Impala Rustenburg extends a warm welcome to Motlhageng and looks forward to the significant impact he is poised to make in enhancing its operations and benefiting the wider community.