Patrick Morutlwa appointed group COO of Implats

Gerhard Potgieter, following 13 years at Impala Platinum (Implats) and a 40-year career in the South African mining sector, will retire this July. Patrick Morutlwa will succeed him as group chief operating officer with effect from 19 June.

Other key senior leadership changes set to take effect from July include Mark Munroe being appointed group chief technical officer, with Moses Motlhageng succeeding him as chief executive of Impala Rustenburg. Motlhageng currently serves as mining executive of the group’s Marula operations.

“We congratulate Patrick Morutlwa, Mark Munroe and Moses Motlhageng on their new roles. Patrick will lead and oversee the performance of Implats’ mining and processing operations and, with his extensive mining sector experience, I am confident he will provide the requisite tactical direction to ensure delivery against the group’s strategic objectives," commented Nico Muller, CEO of Implats.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Gerhard, for his unfailing commitment to Implats over the past 13 years. His enormous contribution enhanced the group’s capabilities and were central to performance improvements over many years. We wish him well in his retirement,” he said.

In addition, Themba Ngobeni has been appointed general manager at Marula, effective 1 June, having joined the Marula management team earlier this year.