Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training

Glencore Ferroalloys has launched a project to equip young minds with necessary skills and knowledge. The project targets learners from rural schools in Limpopo and North West Provinces, areas surrounding Glencore's operations.

The training focuses on technology and data systems, highlighting the shift of routine, mundane, repetitive, or hazardous tasks to computers and robots. This shift allows the future workforce to concentrate on strategic decision-making, innovative problem solving, swift communication, and management activities.

In this way, Glencore Ferroalloys is preparing the younger generation for a future where they can excel as problem solvers.

“The pilot project started with Glencore identifying the educational needs that will be required in future to assist communities and industries in delivering the required performance results in terms of machine learning and incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) with Artificial Intelligence (AI),” said Conroy van der Westhuizen, chief CSI manager.

The commodities which Glencore Ferroalloys sources responsibly inevitably form part of a future where humans and machines will be working together.

Daniel Nanchale, a grade 11 learner from Tsukudu High School was particularly excited about the opportunity to learn in preparation for the future. He said, “some robotics are based on academics to make one’s academic and everyday life easier through artificial intelligence programmes like study assistants.”

Technology revolution

The community empowerment aims to ready the core workforce for a transition into the fourth industrial revolution. In the first industrial revolution the world harnessed extensive physical labour and the use of water and steam power in product manufacturing. The second depended on a skilled workforce educated in advanced techniques, with a strong reliance on electricity and assembly lines for mass production.

With the third we saw automation of production through computers, data, and information technology, thanks to innovative machines and their creative programmers. Now there's the fusion of the physical and digital realms, employing artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), smart factories, and autonomous machines for production.

Future job roles are evolving with the rise of technology and innovation. As machines increasingly assist human workers, it's becoming progressively crucial for individuals to possess adequate qualifications and skills in technology and data systems use. This aligns with Glencore Ferroalloys' ongoing efforts to enhance the skills of community members.