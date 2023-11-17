Sasol names Simon Baloyi as new CEO

Sasol on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of President and CEO from 1 April 2024. Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor until 31 December 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.

Baloyi, currently executive vice president of Energy Operations and Technology, was selected from both internal and external candidates and has served in various management positions since joining the company in 2002.

After an extensive external and internal search, we are delighted to announce that Simon Baloyi will be appointed as the new President and CEO of Sasol, effective 1 April 2024. Join us in wishing Simon the very best in his new role #WeAreSasol Read more https://t.co/3fmzq20pjH — Sasol (@SasolSA) November 17, 2023

"We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm," Sasol said in its statement.

"Under Fleetwood's stewardship as CEO, Sasol is on track to be a more resilient and market-focused enterprise. We have made excellent strides in our commitment to be a lower carbon intensive business in the future, enhancing our stakeholder value proposition and living up to our purpose of innovating for a better world."