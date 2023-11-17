Sasol names Simon Baloyi as new CEO

Baloyi, currently executive vice president of Energy Operations and Technology, was selected from both internal and external candidates and has served in various management positions since joining the company in 2002.
After an extensive external and internal search, we are delighted to announce that Simon Baloyi will be appointed as the new President and CEO of Sasol, effective 1 April 2024. Join us in wishing Simon the very best in his new role #WeAreSasol Read more https://t.co/3fmzq20pjH
— Sasol (@SasolSA) November 17, 2023
"We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm," Sasol said in its statement.
"Under Fleetwood's stewardship as CEO, Sasol is on track to be a more resilient and market-focused enterprise. We have made excellent strides in our commitment to be a lower carbon intensive business in the future, enhancing our stakeholder value proposition and living up to our purpose of innovating for a better world."
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/