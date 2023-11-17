Industries

    Sasol names Simon Baloyi as new CEO

    By Tannur Anders and Chandini Monnappa
    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Sasol on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of President and CEO from 1 April 2024. Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor until 31 December 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.
    Baloyi, currently executive vice president of Energy Operations and Technology, was selected from both internal and external candidates and has served in various management positions since joining the company in 2002.

    "We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm," Sasol said in its statement.

    Source:
    Multichoice profit falls, Showmax-Comcast platform to launch by early 2024

      2 hours

    "Under Fleetwood's stewardship as CEO, Sasol is on track to be a more resilient and market-focused enterprise. We have made excellent strides in our commitment to be a lower carbon intensive business in the future, enhancing our stakeholder value proposition and living up to our purpose of innovating for a better world."

    Source:Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Tannur Anders and Chandini Monnappa

    Additional reporting by Lindsey Schutters

